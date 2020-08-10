Dotty Charles joins Apple Music

Former BBC Radio 1Xtra Breakfast Show presenter Dotty Charles has joined Apple Music

As of September, Charles will be Apple Music’s lead cultural curator, Black music, UK and Apple Music Beats 1 host.

"This really is my dream job!” she said. “I started in this business as an artist myself so to be taking on a role that allows me to empower musicians is incredible. And to do all of that while continuing to do what I love on the radio is huge.

“Apple are the biggest company in the world, so to play a part in curating their musical output is something I’m incredibly excited about. I can’t wait to get started at my new home. Time for another unforgettable chapter!”

Charles left the 1Xtra Breakfast Show this summer after six years at the network. Nadia Jae is presenting The 1Xtra Breakfast Show whilst new hosts are auditioned.

Last month Charles published Outraged: Why Everyone is Shouting and No One is Talking, an exploration of outrage in contemporary culture.



Click here for the latest news on 1Xtra’s new station boss.