Download to stage 'TV Festival' online across social media and YouTube

Download Festival will be sharing a host of video material across its social media channels and on YouTube to mark the weekend when it was due to take place.
Throughout June 12-14 the event will post music, interviews, unseen performances, exclusive footage and more. The programme will be split into day and evening sections.
Reflecting the intended 2020 bill topping acts, the first night will be 'headlined' by Kiss, via a replay of their 2015 set, while on Saturday Iron Maiden will mix archive material with something created just for the online event. On the final night System Of A Down's history with the festival will be explored via performances from 2005, 2011 and 2017
Other Download TV performances which will be streamed on the festival YouTube channel include Korn, Deftones, Babymetal, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper and The Offspring.
Day time activities for the event include Q&As, tutorials, cook-a-longs and more.
The 2020 edition of Download Festival was cancelled in March just after the government enforced lockdown came into effect, with organisers explaining: "This decision hasn't been taken lightly and we're beyond disappointed, we extend our heartfelt apolgies to all of you. We really did try to make this work."
The full list of acts who will feature across the Download TV event are
Kiss
Iron Maiden
System Of A Down
Alestorm
Alter Bridge
Babymetal
Baroness
Black Futures
Black Veil Brides
Bowling For Soup
Bush
Creeper
Deftones
Disturbed
Employed To Serve
Fozzy
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Funeral For A Friend
Gojira
Holding Absence
Killswitch Engage
Korn
Lacuna Coil
Loathe
Mastodon
Motionless In White
NXT UK
Periphery
Poppy
Powerwolf
Skillet
Steel Panther
The Darkness
The Hara
The Offspring
The Pretty Reckless
The Wildhearts
Theory
Twin Temple
Volbeat
Wage War
Wayward Sons