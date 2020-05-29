Download to stage 'TV Festival' online across social media and YouTube

Download Festival will be sharing a host of video material across its social media channels and on YouTube to mark the weekend when it was due to take place.

Throughout June 12-14 the event will post music, interviews, unseen performances, exclusive footage and more. The programme will be split into day and evening sections.

Reflecting the intended 2020 bill topping acts, the first night will be 'headlined' by Kiss, via a replay of their 2015 set, while on Saturday Iron Maiden will mix archive material with something created just for the online event. On the final night System Of A Down's history with the festival will be explored via performances from 2005, 2011 and 2017

Other Download TV performances which will be streamed on the festival YouTube channel include Korn, Deftones, Babymetal, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Creeper and The Offspring.



Day time activities for the event include Q&As, tutorials, cook-a-longs and more.

The 2020 edition of Download Festival was cancelled in March just after the government enforced lockdown came into effect, with organisers explaining: "This decision hasn't been taken lightly and we're beyond disappointed, we extend our heartfelt apolgies to all of you. We really did try to make this work."

The full list of acts who will feature across the Download TV event are

Kiss

Iron Maiden

System Of A Down

Alestorm

Alter Bridge

Babymetal

Baroness

Black Futures

Black Veil Brides

Bowling For Soup

Bush

Creeper

Deftones

Disturbed

Employed To Serve

Fozzy

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gojira

Holding Absence

Killswitch Engage

Korn

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Mastodon

Motionless In White

NXT UK

Periphery

Poppy

Powerwolf

Skillet

Steel Panther

The Darkness

The Hara

The Offspring

The Pretty Reckless

The Wildhearts

Theory

Twin Temple

Volbeat

Wage War

Wayward Sons