Downtown promotes Dewayne Ector to chief revenue officer

Dewayne Ector has been named as Downtown Music Holdings' new chief revenue officer.

In the newly-created position, he will have responsibility for overseeing revenue from digital licenses covering all rights types represented across the firm's business units.

“Establishing a group-wide strategy for digital licensing with DSPs and other pay sources has long been part of Downtown’s plan to support our continued growth and efforts to scale our business globally. Dewayne’s knowledge and command of the complicated global royalties landscape and his commitment to both clients and colleagues make him ideal for this important role,” said Downtown CEO Justin Kalifowitz.

“Beyond streaming, there are an increasing number of new services and platforms that rely on music, and it is important our group-wide approach considers the full range of clients we represent. I’m excited to welcome Dewayne to our global leadership team and I am confident he will continue to work towards a more equitable music industry for all.”

Ector will step up to the new role having previously been global head of partner relations and income tracking for Downtown-owned subsidiary Songtrust.

“I couldn’t be more honoured and humbled to be entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the digital use of songs belonging to Downtown’s diverse and ever increasing clientele across the entire group are properly valued,” he said.

“Our collective mission of working towards a more equitable music industry is fully aligned with my own core values. Both internally and externally, the lovely folks that I have the pleasure of calling colleagues across the Downtown enterprise actively demonstrate their commitment towards that shared vision.”

Ector will continue to be based in London and will work with Downtown’s chief commercial officer Tracy Maddux.

In December last year Downtown extended its deal with British rock group The 1975 to cover their next three albums.