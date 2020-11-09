Driift sells more than 150k tickets for Niall Horan and Kylie Minogue livestreams

UK-based livestream business Driift has revealed ticket sales totalling more than 150,000 tickets for performances from Niall Horan and Kylie Minogue.

Saturday night's shows marked the first time Driift has produced and broadcast two online events simultaneously.

Horan’s show, performed live from London’s Royal Albert Hall, was watched by ticket buyers from 151 countries from the UK, Europe, Australia, and North America to Kiribati, Sudan, Greenland and the Pitcairn Islands. The event sold more than 125,000 tickets (via Universe/Ticketmaster) while helping raise awareness of the thousands of live music workers facing hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minogue’s immersive Infinite Disco, a JV production by Driift and BMG Rights Management (UK), meanwhile, shifted nearly 30,000 tickets (via Dice). Both one-off events were streamed across four separate time zones.

This has been a phenomenal weekend for Driift Ric Salmon, Driift

Ric Salmon, CEO of Driift, said: “This has been a phenomenal weekend for Driift. To sell more than 150,000 tickets for one night is not only an amazing achievement for Niall and Kylie and testament to their talents, it’s also a tribute to the incredibly hard working and talented team at Driift, along with the calibre of our partners. Working together, it’s enabled us to produce two unique and genuinely global events that have resonated with online audiences in all corners of the world.”

“With the right collaborations, technology and imagination, there’s simply no limit to where this format can go in the future. Livestreaming has truly come of age.”

Co-founded by ATC Management’s Salmon and Brian Message, Driift launched in August and has promoted and produced pay-per-view online events for artists including Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Lianne La Havas, Dermot Kennedy, Biffy Clyro, Sleaford Mods and James Bay.

The company has now sold more than 250,000 tickets and partnered with companies including CAA, WMG, BMG, DICE, Universe/Ticketmaster, YouTube, Pulse Films, Untold Studios, Modest, Tap Management as well as numerous other management companies.

Last week, Driift announced the opening of operations in Australia and New Zealand - overseen by Perth-based promoter Paul “Sloanie” Sloan (Supersonic Enterprises / Billions Australia).

Upcoming Driift events include The Vamps at London’s Hackney Round Chapel on November 21, with more to be announced very shortly.

Beggars Group are founding investors and shareholders in the business, alongside ATC Management.