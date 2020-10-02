Dua Lipa launches Levitating video with TikTok creators

Dua Lipa has launched a new video for the remix of her single Levitating (feat. DaBaby), following a worldwide competition with her fans on TikTok.

In a partnership that has already generated 150,000 video creations and 300 million video views, fans were invited to share glam looks, skilled animation and choreography for the chance for it to feature in the finished music video.

Sixteen selected TikTok creators from all around the world supported Dua Lipa and her team, helping shape the video with director Warren Fu. TikTok talent in the video includes Dexter Mayfield and Kenra “KO” Oyesanya, as well as Ana Coto and Coco Franklin as Roller Girls.

Dua Lipa has been teasing the video this week on her TikTok channel, inviting fans to get ready to board and enter a gateway to the "Levitating Experience". This also marks the launch of a new TikTok challenge, inviting fans to use the track and show off their levitating skills using TikTok's slo-motion feature.

To support the launch, a worldwide advertising campaign kicks off today at major out-of-home locations including Times Square in New York and prominent sites in cities across Europe as well as digital and social media channels.

Dua Lipa said: “I’m so excited to be collaborating with TikTok and my fans to create such an interstellar video - it’s really inspiring to see so many creative talents coming together on this project.”

@dualipaofficial Levitating featuring @dababy out now! ???????????? (check out my page for the full experience) 1/4 ? original sound - Dua Lipa

TikTok’s head of UK music operations Paul Hourican said: "The opportunity to partner with Dua Lipa on such a unique and creative collaboration is what TikTok is all about. Dua Lipa instinctively understands our community and by bringing her fans in to the creative process for Levitating has created an experience they will never forget; It's an amazing video and we are proud to be part of the journey with Dua Lipa and her wonderful team.”

Levitating is the latest track to be taken from No.1 album Future Nostalgia, which is the fourth biggest seller of the year to date. Levitating featuring DaBaby is the second official remix, following the Blessed Madonna remix featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott.

The campaign to create the video is a partnership between TikTok, Tap Music, Warner Records and creative partnership agency Drum.

TikTok won the Music Consumer Innovation category at the Music Week Awards. Subscribers can read last month’s cover feature here.

Full list of TikTok creators featured in Levitating



Dancers:

Ajani Huff

Cammy Elliott

Davonte Casa

Dexter Mayfield

Kendra "KO" Oyesanya

Olivia Wong



Roller Girls:

Ana Coto

Coco Franklin

Kelsey Guy



Animator:

Andrew Wilson





Choreographer:



Ramana Borba





Makeup Artist:

Rikki Sandhu



Extras:

Michael Mejeh

Oriana Siphanoum

Tarek Khwiss

Zati Syazwina