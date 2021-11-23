Dua Lipa unveils new Service95 project

Dua Lipa has announced her new project: Service95.

Service95 is a "global style, culture, and society concierge service" that offers a curation of lists, recommendations, stories, information, thoughts, perspectives and conversations.

The service will offer articles from well-known voices alongside a social commentary, comedic features and recommendations including late-night snacks, hotspots, up-and-coming artists, grassroots activists, and travel tips that the multi-Grammy and BRIT award winning singer-songwriter can offer.

Service95 was inspired by Dua Lipa’s habit of personally curating extensive recommendations and lists which highlight under-the-radar people, pop culture references, travel destinations, hidden gems and global issues to her friends.

Subscribers to Service95 will recieve a free weekly newsletter, and every issue will feature a personal letter from Dua Lipa.

The At Your Service podcast released with Service95 will offer listeners a companion piece to the newsletter consisting of conversations between Lipa and high-profile guests.

“The more we share with each other, the closer we become, the wider our circles grow,” said Dua Lipa. “I find huge joy in telling people what I’ve learned about in any given city and love finding connection in our shared experiences. Service95 is going to take that idea and bring it to anyone who’s as curious as I am about life.”

She added: “Though a lot of my guests have done their fair share of talking, I want to go deeper with them. Not only am I probing them about the things I’m most curious about, I’m also treating them like the experts they are.”



