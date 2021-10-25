Ed Sheeran unveils 14 YouTube Shorts to preview = album

Ed Sheeran has unveiled 14 YouTube Shorts giving fans the first full preview of his forthcoming album =.

Sheeran is giving a glimpse into all 14 tracks ahead of the album’s official release this Friday, October 29 via Asylum/Atlantic. Fans are able to watch and create their own #SheeranShorts to every track on the album.

The 14 Shorts offer an intimate look into what each song on = means to Sheeran.

“I had a really fun day shooting my YouTube Shorts,” said Sheeran. “I’ve always really enjoyed the music video process, so it was fun to explore a new way of doing that by channeling each song’s theme in a unique way, while also giving you a sneak peek of the album!”

With the help of his global fanbase, Sheeran has become one of the top 10 most-subscribed to artists on YouTube.

To date, he has four videos in the Billion Views Club including Thinking Out Loud, Perfect, Photograph, and the record-setting Shape of You, which is the second most viewed music video in YouTube history and the second fastest to reach one billion views. Over the last 12 months, he has earned more than 3.9 billion views globally.

“From day one, I knew Ed and his music would have a lasting, global impact and that remains true today,” said Lyor Cohen, global head of YouTube Music. “Ed Sheeran is a storyteller and I am so stoked he is using YouTube Shorts to give his fans an audio and visual preview of his incredibly powerful new album.. This is going to be an unforgettable moment.”

Ed Howard, co-president, Atlantic Records UK, added: “We are thrilled to see Ed’s collaboration with YouTube come to fruition and to build on Ed’s long-standing relationship with the platform. The extended Shorts series not only provides us with an innovative way to preview the breadth of the new album sonically, but the short, bespoke films help showcase the narrative of each song in a fun and authentic way. We’re excited to see it ignite his fanbase on a global scale.”

Chairman/COO of Atlantic Records, Julie Greenwald, said: “Ed’s a master at everything he does – whether it’s in the studio, on stage, or in the amazing series of videos he’s made over the past decade. He’s a charismatic storyteller, and YouTube Shorts is a great platform for him to give the world a sneak listen to his brilliant new album.”