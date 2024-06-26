Electronic label NoCopyrightSounds teams with music rhythm game Geometry Dash

NoCopyrightSounds (NCS), an independent electronic label offering free music to creators, has partnered with rhythm game Geometry Dash.

The game has amassed one billion downloads in 10 years and six million active users. The partnership will see NCS integrate its catalogue of over 1,500 tracks into the game, providing free-to-use music for creators.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary recently, Geometry Dash is an interactive music rhythm game played via mobile app or web browser. The game challenges players to navigate music-based levels, avoiding obstacles while jumping over launch pads and travelling through mirror portals.

Over the past decade, the game has built up a loyal following due to its unrestrictive approach towards user-generated content (UGC), as players have been able to share content from the game on social platforms. Its level creation system also provides users with an endless stream of content.

Both companies share a free-to-use licensing model, allowing creators to use their content without the threat of copyright infringement.

The Geometry Dash team shares our approach to UGC, so a partnership was a great opportunity Charlotte Lee

The catalogue of music that will be incorporated into the game will include an eclectic mix of genres such as dubstep, drum & bass, house, hardstyle and pop.

To mark the new partnership, the game is hosting a game level design competition whereby amateur players can compete to win a prize of up to $1,000. To enter, players must create custom levels that are at least one minute long, with the requirement that at least 80% of the level uses music from the NCS catalogue.

Charlotte Lee, brand manager of NCS, said: “Since our formation, allowing creators free use of our music catalogue has been our core proposition. With creators understandably protective over the integrity of their social channels and often frustrated at the lack of quality music available, we've seen considerable usage of our music in creator content, particularly among gamers. Geometry Dash creators have been using our music for years and the Geometry Dash team shares our approach to UGC, so a partnership was obvious and a great opportunity for all.”

Rob Topala, founder of Geometry Dash, added: “I have long been a fan of NCS and know there is a huge amount of UGC Geometry Dash content on platforms like YouTube featuring the catalogue already. The longevity of our game has been in part down to the passion and creativity within our community and there have been repeated calls for us to partner with them, so this is long overdue. We're delighted to partner with a like-minded company and I'm really excited to see what our community comes up with.”