Eliah Seton appointed president of SoundCloud

Eliah Seton has been appointed president of SoundCloud, effective May 1, 2021.

He will report directly to Michael Weissman, CEO of SoundCloud. Seton’s exit from Warner Music Group after a decade was revealed this week.

In this new role, Seton will manage SoundCloud’s business strategy, oversee content partnerships and business development, lead mergers and acquisitions, and be responsible for the company’s distribution and artist services businesses, Repost by SoundCloud and Repost Select.

As President of SoundCloud, Seton will be tasked with developing strategic initiatives and opportunities for independent artists.

Michael Weissman said: “Eliah’s passion for music and his innovative spirit combined with his deep industry experience in delivering world class services to the global music community is exactly the expertise and mindset that will help transform SoundCloud into the leading music entertainment company. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Eliah, an extraordinarily skilled business executive and wonderful person, to forge our company’s strategic path, deepen our artist and industry relationships, and create even more opportunities for artists to grow and earn throughout their careers on SoundCloud."

Seton previously served as president of Independent Music & Creator Services overseeing ADA Worldwide, Asylum Records, Level and Arts Music for WMG.

Eliah Seton said: “I am so excited to partner with Mike and the team in helping to lead the future of this iconic business. SoundCloud has always been on the cutting edge of innovation and is simply the gold standard for independence in music. The possibilities for SoundCloud and for artists, labels and entrepreneurs everywhere are endless, and I am proud to join this extraordinary team and community.”

Seton’s appointment follows the recent announcement of Drew Wilson as SoundCloud’s chief operating and chief financial officer.