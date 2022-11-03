Elton John launches virtual Beyond The Yellow Brick Road Roblox experience

Elton John has unveiled his own world on Roblox: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road.

Created by Elton John and Rocket Entertainment with Roblox creators, and support from Universal Music Group (UMG), the virtual experience is live now. It offers fans a new way to enjoy his catalogue, express themselves through his iconic fashion co-created with the community, and experience the icon's impact on popular culture.

It’s another example of how Elton John is reaching a new generation of fans - a subject covered in depth in our recent Music Week cover story with the music legend and his team.

The experience includes Elton John's iconic digital fashion and photographs of memorable moments, interactive challenges set to his greatest hit songs, daily scavenger hunts and trivia quizzes.

Designed in collaboration with more than 20 Roblox community creators, the digital fashion collection on virtual display is inspired by Elton John's most celebrated outfits and eyewear, including free items made with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball, inspired by the outfit he wore at his 1975 concert. Fans can try on complete outfits or mix and match individual items to recreate Elton John’s look on their avatar and shop the full collection available to visitors globally.

Elton John said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be launching Beyond The Yellow Brick Road on Roblox. I've seen the joy that Roblox has brought to my boys and the possibility it creates by the ability to interact with fans in such an exciting, and forward-looking way has been mind-blowing to me. I've always been myself and used my image, eyewear, and music to express myself, and Roblox really encourages that self-expression. Now my fans can do the same, and that's really exciting.

“At every step of my career, I've always wanted to push forward and look to the future, and Beyond The Yellow Brick Road is the next step on that journey as I prepare to step away from live touring after 50 years on the road. It's genuinely thrilling, and I can't wait to see the response from my fans and the Roblox community.”

David Furnish, CEO of Rocket Entertainment, said: “Elton is a visionary creative with a life full of major music and fashion moments significant to the culture of then and now and lived his life like an avatar! Beyond The Yellow Brick Road is an extraordinary collection of some of these moments that we have had a lot of fun recreating with the Roblox community since Rocket Entertainment began this project. As Elton says farewell to touring at Dodger Stadium, we’re excited for the opportunities that spaces like Roblox offer to ensure Elton’s music and legacy may continue to bring joy to the world.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group, said: “In the decades we’ve worked together, my commitment to Elton has been to build the largest global audience for his creative genius, spanning his recorded music, songwriting, fashion and performances. As Elton wraps up his monumental final tour, we are extremely excited to help bring Beyond The Yellow Brick Road to life so that new generations of fans, now and for years to come, will continue to be entertained and inspired by his songs and music.”

The Roblox community are also invited to a special performance taking place within the Beyond The Yellow Brick Road experience on Roblox starting on November 17, with additional performances re-airing hourly until November 20. This series of 10-minute virtual performances are made up of Elton John's best loved songs.

Forming part of his record-breaking and critically acclaimed Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the special performances will coincide with Elton John's run of Dodger Stadium shows (November 17-20), which will see him return to the LA venue for the first time since his legendary performance in 1975.

Virtual experience visitors are also able to earn and collect yellow bricks, the currency used in Beyond The Yellow Brick Road, as they explore interactive challenges, allowing them the chance to gain VIP access to hear a dedicated message and have their avatar appear on stage with Elton John at his final Dodger Stadium show on November 20.

After the Dodger Stadium concerts, the Roblox event will continue on the metaverse with new experiences, music, fashion and more.