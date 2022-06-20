EMI, Columbia, Domino, Koko and more sign up to Into-it's targeted advertising technology

Into-it, a new digital advertising company, has partnered with the music industry in an effort to help artists reach fans. The roll-out is starting with a beta testing programme for the tech.

Beta-testers from the American and British music, advertising and technology industries will download Into-it's Chrome browser extension and, based on their musical genres and artists, secure adverts on The Independent’s website. It allows consumers to choose the kind of adverts they would prefer to see.

Record labels who have signed up for the Into-it beta test include EMI, Columbia Records, Full Time Hobby, Domino, and Brownswood Recordings. Recently restored music venue Koko and merchandise company Terrible have also joined the beta test, which is powered by technology company Xandr and media partner The Independent.

The artists participating in the beta test include Franz Ferdinand, Silverbacks, George Ezra, Bastille, Big Thief, Chase & Status, Cat Burns and Mulatu Astatke.

"At Into-it, we're on a mission to give American and British music fans the opportunity to curate their online advertising experience by simply letting us know the genres and the artists they're into," said Lee Henshaw, founder of Into-it. "This beta test allows us to showcase our technology to the industry before our commercial launch in the autumn."

Nigel Adams, founder at Full Time Hobby, said: "Into-it is a game-changer for the music industry because it gives us access to a data set powered by user intention, helping us build direct relationships with fans.”

The Into-it advisory board comprises Lucky Generals founder and creative director Danny Brooke-Taylor, US digital rights activist and entrepreneur Joyce Searls, founder of The Barber Shop Dino Myers-Lamptey and Saher Sidhom, founder of Hackmasters.