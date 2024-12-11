Eminem's Houdini named as Vevo's most watched music video in UK during 2024

Music video network Vevo has released its annual end-of-year charts, which reveal the most watched music videos and artists, as well as top premieres, of the past 12 months.

“Artists are the biggest influencers in the world, and the visual nature of music videos deepen an artist’s connection with their fans in a unique way that goes beyond the music itself,” said JP Evangelista, senior vice president, content, programming & marketing, Vevo. “A frequent and consistent video release strategy not only enhances an artist’s brand, but it also galvanizes their fanbase. Major pop culture moments are therefore reflected in music video viewership, and Vevo’s annual recap provides the music and wider media and entertainment industry with a barometer for what was trending this year.”

Karol G still on top globally with 3.5 billion views

Worldwide, Karol G was the most watched artist on Vevo for the fourth consecutive year, gaining 3.5 billion global views in 2024.

Second on Vevo’s global 2024 chart, Shakira accumulated 1.96bn global views, while Taylor Swift came in a close third with 1.95bn global views. The Weeknd (1.8bn global views) and Feid (1.7bn global views) round out the top five globally.

Ariana Grande, Maluma, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga each re-entered the global Top 10.

In the UK-specific chart, Taylor Swift holds on at No.1, accruing 83.1 million UK views over the past year, while Eminem stayed at No. 2 on the UK chart, with 81.8m UK views.

Chris Brown (49.1m UK views), Lady Gaga (44.2m UK views), and The Weeknd (40.9m UK views) round out the Top 5 for the UK on Vevo.

Huge hip-hop hits start strong with video premieres

Eminem’s nostalgia-packed Houdini was this year’s top premiere on Vevo both in the UK and globally, garnering 5m UK views and 56.2m global views within the first two weeks of its debut respectively.

On May 31, Houdini pulled in 11.6m global views in a single day – the highest single-day performance of any music video released on Vevo this year.

Overall, Houdini amassed 13.8 million UK views on Vevo, making it the most watched music video in the UK this year.

For video premieres in the UK, Eminem was well ahead with that 5m opening in the first fortnight. Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste was the second biggest British premiere on Vevo this year, gaining 2.6m UK views within the first two weeks of its release.

In third for the UK is Jax Jones and Zoe Wees’ Never Be Lonely (2.3m), followed by Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us (2m) and Jojo Siwa’s Karma (1.9m).

Globally, Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us was the No. 2 premiere on Vevo (also pushing it into the rankings for the most-watched global music videos of 2024), with over 51.1m global views in the first two weeks.

Globally, The Weeknd’s Dancing in the Flames was the third biggest premiere (44.9m global views in the first two weeks), followed by Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste (44.7m) and Karol G, Feid, DFZM feat. Ovy On The Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Ryan Castro and Blessd’s +57 (36.6m)

Country, Hip-Hop and Regional Mexican genres growing in strength

Shaboozey’s country hit A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Official Visualizer] was the No. 2 most watched music video in the UK, having gathered over 11.7m UK views, while Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso comes in third (10.1m).

Sabrina Carpenter made a further impact with her other No.1 singles. Please Please Please and Taste drew in 6.9m and 6.2m UK views respectively, placing them at No. 4 and No. 6 on the chart.

At No. 5 is Post Malone’s country record I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen), with 6.4m UK views

Globally, Becky G’s Por E Contrario with Leonardo Aguilar & Ángela Aguilar (Performance Video) is the most watched music video of the past 12 months on Vevo, having accumulated over 312.7m views worldwide. This marks the first time that a Regional Mexican music video has taken the No.1 spot on Vevo’s Global Most Watched Videos chart.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Die With a Smile was second on the global most-watched chart with 298.6m global views, followed by Gata Only by 2025 Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch FloyyMenor and Cris MJ (296.4m global views).

Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso made No. 4 (211.2m global views) with Karol G’s Antes Te Hubiera Conocido at No. 5 (193.7m global views).

“This year’s rankings reflect the continuing globalisation of music, and 2024 was a year of firsts for genres like country, hip-hop and Regional Mexican on Vevo,” added Evangelista. “Each of these genres have made a massive impact on pop culture and solidified their relevance in the cultural zeitgeist.”

Vevo Internal Analytics pulls global, ad-supported views from music videos released from November 30, 2023 to November 29, 2024 to come up with 2024 totals.