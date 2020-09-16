eMusic survey reveals attitudes to concerts returning

A survey conducted by eMusic has revealed that three in four of its music listeners in the US and UK found music to be very important during lockdown – but they would not feel confident in rushing back to traditional live performances once restrictions are lifted.

Out of a survey of almost 800 music fans by the digital platform, 62% reported that they would proceed with caution and allow others to test the waters before them, while 11% have been turned off the idea of going out to concerts completely.

While the pandemic has created uncertainty about gigs, more than 90% of those surveyed reported that listening to music has been important to them during lockdown, and very important to 77%. According to their listening habits, 43% of people have listened to more music since the start of the pandemic, compared to just 6% who have listened to less than before.

The live music industry has largely been unable to operate as a result of social distancing restrictions. While artists can perform on Facebook, YouTube Live, Twitch, Instagram Live and other platforms, the licensing and monetisation structure surrounding livestreams is still catching up.

Data from eMusic reveals that almost half of music fans have viewed performances livestreamed free of charge since the start of the pandemic. They consider live events, concerts and festivals as one of the main ways they would traditionally support artists.

Existing social platforms have played a vital role in keeping fans engaged over these past few months, but the industry has been calling out for a commercial solution that makes livestreaming viable for artists in the long run Tamir Koch

“Music fans are desperate to support artists, however they are wary to return to traditional live gigs and the existing livestream options are not up to scratch,” said eMusic president Tamir Koch. “Existing social platforms have played a vital role in keeping fans engaged over these past few months, but the industry has been calling out for a commercial solution that makes livestreaming viable for artists in the long run.”

The survey has been commissioned following the announcement of eMusicLive, a platform for the live music industry to stage virtual concerts. It claims to create an artist-to-fan experience online while also providing the direct commercial opportunities of live gigs for artists.

“eMusicLive has been built to reimagine the commercial opportunities of live performance,” added Koch. “It captures the immersive live experience and bundles this in a single platform with ticketing, merchandise, music sales and collectibles to create an exciting and valuable new source of income for artists.”

The platform, created in partnership with 7digital, premieres this month with a series of live performances from emerging artists, including Wanyi, Dirty Blonde and Nathan Storey. Artists and fans can now sign up to use the platform.

