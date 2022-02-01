Enter the Guetta-verse: Roblox teams with Warner Music on DJ set by David Guetta avatar

Roblox has lined up a big virtual performance as its first major music event of the year.

The gaming platform will feature the first DJ set performed by an avatar of David Guetta.

Created in partnership with Roblox developer Wonder Works Studio and Warner Music Group, the DJ set will premiere on the evening of Friday, February 4 at midnight in the UK and continue throughout the weekend.

The interactive universe is powered by the latest Roblox technology and visual enhancements. The pre-show experience opens today.

Fresh off recent wins including DJ Mag’s Top DJ of 2021 and Best Electronic Artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards, as well as a Grammy and three BRIT award nominations, David Guetta will perform as his avatar self in an intergalactic-themed set. Attendees can navigate the show through an asteroid-traversing obstacle course.

“Decked out with crystals, neon lights, lazers, holograms, and thumping speakers, the ethereal virtual universe brings fans together through DJ and dance battles, a secret puzzle used to unlock special abilities and archives, virtual merchandise for purchase and as prizes, Q&As with the star, and a 45-minute music set for the Roblox community,” said the announcement.

“Working on this concert has allowed me to bring an amazing new creation to life with design and production to suit the virtual world,” said David Guetta. “We’ve built something that will play host to one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it with me.”

“David’s music is enjoyed by billions of people globally,” added Bart Cools, EVP global A&R and marketing, dance music for Warner Music. “Our partnership with Roblox will enable him to connect with new fans from all around the world and take them on a journey with him in a way that’s never before been possible.”

It’s going to expose a new generation of fans to dance music Jon Vlassopulos

Roblox recently revealed that its daily active users increased from 32.6 million in 2020 to 50m in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to work with our friends at Warner to host another major virtual concert with one of the biggest stars to ever perform on Roblox,” said Roblox vice president and global head of music, Jon Vlassopulos. “David has been engaging and inspiring music fans all over the world for over 20 years with his unique DJ performances, and now he can play, as his avatar, to millions of fans in one weekend in this fun, interactive, intergalactic DJ Party world on Roblox. It’s going to expose a new generation of fans to dance music and take clubbing to a whole new level!”

Warner Music Group has brought stars including Ava Max, Why Don’t We, Royal Blood and Twenty One Pilots to Roblox, engaging millions of fans from over 180 countries across the globe via weekend-long virtual events.

“The combination of David Guetta, Roblox and the community is going to be an incredibly powerful experience,” said Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer & EVP, business development, Warner Music Group. “Immersive and interactive spaces like Roblox enable artists and fans to inhabit the emotional landscapes of their favorite music together. This is what the future will look like - artists and fans building experiences together - and we are proud to help bring it to life.