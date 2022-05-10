Epidemic Sound launches new search tool to help content creators find music

Epidemic Sound has announced the launch of Epidemic Audio Reference (EAR), a search tool running on Google Cloud that aims to help content creators quickly find music for their productions.

Epidemic Sound, a service for direct licensing of royalty-free music, hosts 35,000 tracks and 90,000 sound effects for use by creators.

The new service allows creators to select specific sections of Epidemic Sound tracks, which they can then use as search criteria. Developed using Google Cloud technology, including BigQuery, TensorFlow, and Vertex AI, the tool uses machine learning to analyse the characteristics and notes of the chosen bar of music and then suggest music of a similar tone and sound.

Greg Elkehag Funk, chief product officer, Epidemic Sound, said: “EAR is the latest feature in our commitment to making it as easy and quick as possible for content creators to find the right music no matter how they search. Google Cloud’s scalable and light-touch infrastructure has been instrumental to our ability to meet user demand and develop innovations like EAR."

The launch of EAR on Google Cloud is the latest phase of the two companies’ ongoing partnership, which began in 2019. Since then, Epidemic Sound has expanded its use of Google’s technology portfolio to include advertising and analytics, ML capabilities, containerisation, compute and storage.

Eva Fors, managing director of Google Cloud Nordic Region, said: “Epidemic Sound represents a great example of a business continually transforming and adapting to change. We are proud to work with a home-grown Swedish company and be part of its growth journey. Through the use of Google Cloud technologies, Epidemic Sound can now equip and empower its entire organisation with the tools necessary to serve its growing digital communities."