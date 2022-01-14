ESNS launches Radar and Analytics platforms

Festival and music conference ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) has launched ESNS Radar and Analytics, a European charts and festivals insights tool.

The charts aim to display impact of European artists' music outside of their home country.

ESNS Radar entails a European Chart, an Emerging European Chart for emerging talent, and the ESNS chart.

All three charts are based on airplay of over 60 Euroradio stations, plus streaming data compiled from Spotify and YouTube. The charts also offer a booking overview of the latest line-ups of over 130 festivals which are a part of ESNS Exchange programme.

ESNS Analytics, which requires a conference ticket to access, provides comprehensive information about each artist on this platform, including yearly overviews of artists' airplay, detailed airplay history of the past 28 days, Spotify followers graph, social media followers chart, and festival bookings.

ESNS teamed up with SoundCharts as a data partner for this project, whose database provides an catalogue of artists tracked on different online platforms;

The next ESNS conference takes place online from January 19-22, 2022.