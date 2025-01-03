Exclusive: George Ergatoudis to step down from Apple Music

George Ergatoudis is stepping down from his role at Apple Music, Music Week can reveal.

Ergatoudis leaves his position of head of Apple Music, UK & Ireland having taken on the role in 2018. The exec joined the company from Spotify, where he served as head of music culture, international shows & editorial, while before that he was head of BBC Radio 1.

“After almost six-and-a-half years leading Apple Music for the UK and Ireland, I have decided it is time to move on,” Ergatoudis told Music Week. “I am leaving Apple Music on a high, with subscription growth and a brilliant team looking after the business. I will miss my colleagues, but it is time for new adventures, so I am taking a few weeks off to spend time with my family before I start afresh later in 2025.”

Ergatoudis has not yet revealed details of his next move.

Details of his successor at Apple Music are yet to be confirmed. Music Week understands that Ryan Newman, head of music editorial & major label business will step into the role in the interim.

Speaking to Music Week for the end of year review special in our current issue, Ergatoudis reflected on the past 12 months at Apple Music.

“We continued to double-down on dance and electronic music with an unparalleled collection of exclusive DJ mixes recorded in Spatial Audio,” he said. “We have exclusive deals with Fabric, Ushuaïa and Hï in Ibiza and this year we launched our partnership with the legendary Warehouse Project in Manchester. On the product side, we launched our New tab to ensure users get a premium personalised experience that is firmly underpinned by human editorial curation. And we launched Music Haptics, a new accessibility feature that enables users who are deaf or hard of hearing to experience music on the iPhone. Another highlight was our exclusive deal with Oasis who mixed their debut album Definitely Maybe in Spatial Audio alongside their two classic live albums.”

Check musicweek.com for further updates on Ergatoudis’ next move and his successor at Apple Music. Subscribers can read our 2021 interview with Ergatoudis and Zane Lowe here.