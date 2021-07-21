Exit Live appoints former Coldplay producer Danton Supple as production director

Exit Live – a startup which allows artists to sell current and historic live show recordings – has announced that London-based record producer and mixer, Danton Supple, will be joining as production director.

According to an official press release, in his role as production director, Supple – best known for his work with Coldplay – will be “responsible for onboarding artists, utilising his extensive experience within the music industry to further develop Exit Live from an artist’s perspective.”

It continued: “Supple will drive Exit Live’s unique fair payout model determined that artists receive a greater share of revenue from the sales of their live shows. As part of this, he will be tasked to identify and provide better commercial opportunities for artists, while maintaining Exit Live’s assurance of offering artists complete control over sales. Exit Live features a unique ‘pay me now’ function, meaning artists can earn instantly - with 70 per cent of all proceeds paid directly to the performers and songwriters. Insights into each transaction are shared via the platform’s dashboard.”

Supple has worked as a recording engineer at Sarm Studios under producers Trevor Horn, Steve Lipson, and Julian Mendelsohn. He later moved into engineering, mixing and production for artists including U2, Morrissey, Ian Brown and Starsailor. Supple’s recent projects include producing LA artist Ben Wylen, mixing Lucy Spraggan’s Top 5 album, producing David Boone in Montana, a joint project as Hydra with Greek pop star Eirene Skylakaki and is currently in China finishing an album with a major Chinese artist.

Speaking about the appointment, Danton Supple, said: “It is an exciting time to join the company in what is going to be an important year for us with the return of live music. We want to ensure that Exit Live remains a valuable tool for artists going forward - not only as a way to engage with their fans globally but as a tool that rewards artists and rights holders fairly, financially. I am looking forward to working with the team.”

Pascal De Mul, chief executive officer of Exit Live, added: “We welcome Danton to our growing team. Given his proven track record in the music industry, Danton brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise. His knowledge of working with artists first-hand will help develop our tool from an artist’s perspective, which is a core value for us. We want to be more than just a music tech company, we want to empower artists and ensure they are rewarded transparently. We are looking forward to working with him.”





