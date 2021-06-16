Facebook launches Independent Artist Programme

The Facebook Independent Artist Programme has launched as the social media giant looks to further increase opportunities for artists.

The dedicated portal will allow independent artists and musicians to make their music and voices available on Facebook and Instagram, free of charge.

With many artists reaching their fans through social media without the support of a label, this programme is designed to make it easier for them to control the distribution of their content, and give access to new insights and payment options to support growth online.

The announcement comes ahead of Facebook’s The Future Is Now, an online discussion exploring the trends and insights from the last 12 months for music and entertainment during the pandemic. Taking place at 10am BST on June 22, the line-up of speakers includes Facebook execs Vanessa Bakewell (client partner, entertainment) and Zehra Chatoo (connections planner), along with Will Page, former chief economist at Spotify.

The Facebook Independent Artist Programme will also provide distribution opportunities. Facebook has partnered with third-party distribution companies – DistroKid and TuneCore, with more to follow – to help artists get their music on Facebook and Instagram at no cost.

“Facebook is proud to make it easier for independent artists and creators to reach new audiences on our platform and build community through music,” said Chris Papaleo, music business development manager, Facebook. “When joining our Independent Artist Programme, creators are backed by our outstanding distribution partners, allowing them to get their music in front of more people, across all of our apps.”

Music stickers and lyrics on Facebook Stories and Instagram Stories enable people to add a music soundtrack to the daily moments they share.

Artists can distribute their music everywhere that Facebook offers a music library, including in Stories and Reels. They can sign up via the landing page for free under their chosen distributor, which will direct them to the programme sign-up form on their website with more information.