Facebook to allow artists to charge for livestreams

Facebook has announced plans to implement a range of new features, including the facility for artists and other creators to charge for livestreams.

The news on livestreams was part of a wider announcement on providing users with more ways to connect during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for Pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook – anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences,” said the company.

Facebook has not revealed when the feature will be introduced.

Users will also be able to add a fundraising button to live videos.

A tipping system will enable fans to send artists a ‘Star’, although these are only worth a single US cent.

The return of Facebook’s Live With feature will enable a user to add a guest speaker from elsewhere, opening up broadcast interview options for artists on the social media platform.