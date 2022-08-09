FanTracks Digital acquires specialist streaming platform Jazzed with plans for global expansion

FanTracks Digital has acquired Jazzed, the cross-media app for jazz, soul and blues.

A livestreaming and fan engagement platform, FanTracks launched in 2020. It has built a community through livestreaming rock shows and its catalogue of video-on-demand concerts.

Jazzed has built a user base in its launch territories of the UK and Germany based on a curated catalogue of jazz, soul and blues.

“With the acquisition, FanTracks will leverage and enhance the Jazzed proprietary technology platform to deliver a deeper app-based experience for selected communities, starting with rock and jazz and scaling to additional genre verticles,” said a statement. “The app will offer music fans a cross-media deep dive with livestreaming at its core.”

Jazzed will launch globally with the enhanced platform in Q4 2022, followed by a rock-based service in Q1 2023.

The European based Jazzed management and curation team led by co-founders Jonathan Arendt (CEO), Frank Taubert (CTO) and Marcel Engh (CMO) will join FanTracks’ US operation to jointly implement their content strategy and connected venue approach with jazz clubs around the world, employing remote production technology.

Ty Roberts, FanTracks CEO, said: “With the acquisition of Jazzed we will accelerate our vision to build the most innovative fan engagement platform anchored around immersive live streaming. The Jazzed platform will now sit at the heart of FanTracks’ vision to scale across other music genres and add Web3 product features such as NFTs and metaverse experiences. I am delighted to welcome the talented Jazzed team to the FanTracks family.”

Jonathan Arendt, Jazzed CEO, said: “FanTracks is the perfect home for our outstanding cross-media technology. We look forward to supercharging the platform and user experience with their expertise and are excited to now be able to fully realise our vision and take Jazzed global.”