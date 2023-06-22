Feature.fm promotes Michael Sherman to VP of business development

Feature.fm has promoted Michael Sherman to vice president of business development.

It follows major partnership announcements for the marketing firm with both SoundCloud and YouTube Music.

Sherman will play a key role in shaping the strategic direction of Feature.fm’s growth. He was previously director of business development.

Working closely with the executive leadership to define and execute the company's business development strategy, Sherman will identify new opportunities for expansion and diversification. He will be leading a team of business development professionals.

“My role as vice president of business development will involve fostering relationships with key industry players, negotiating high-level partnerships, and driving revenue growth through innovative initiatives,” said Michael Sherman, Feature.fm’s VP of business development. “Additionally, I will collaborate with other departments to align business development efforts with marketing, product development, and customer success to ensure seamless execution and optimal results.”

In his previous role as the director of business development, Sherman spearheaded strategic initiatives to drive the company's growth and expand its reach in the music industry. Responsibilities included identifying and cultivating new business opportunities, establishing partnerships with key stakeholders and developing marketing strategies to promote Feature.fm's platform.

In his new position as VP, he will continue to work closely with cross-functional teams to identify emerging trends, conduct market research and assess the competitive landscape. He will lead negotiations with potential partners and clients.

Feature.fm clients have included TikTok’s SoundOn, as well as indie music distributors and labels such as Ditto Music, Create Music Group, oneRPM, Secretly Group, Empire, The Orchard, AWAL, Epitaph/Anti-, Beggars Music Group and 300 Entertainment.