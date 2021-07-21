Flymachine hires marketing exec Jason Feinberg from UMe

Digital events start-up Flymachine has hired UMe executive Jason Feinberg as SVP, marketing.

Feinberg (pictured) joins the leadership team alongside CEO Andrew Dreskin, who co-founded Ticketfly and TicketWeb, co-founder and chief experience officer Rick Farman, who co-founded Bonnaroo and Outside Lands; and co-founder and Grammy-nominated CTO Matthew Davis, founder of [namethemachine].

At San Francisco-based Flymachine, a virtual venue for live entertainment that "creates a new, customisable experience in a digital world offering the thrill fans enjoy at live events", Feinberg will be responsible for leading marketing across digital and product-based initiatives - furthering the company’s push to become the dominant brand in the virtual venue and livestreaming market.

“To accomplish our mission of pioneering the future of digital events, Flymachine must serve the diverse needs of fans, artists, venues, and other partners in arts and entertainment. This requires a team that possesses deep domain expertise and extensive industry relationships,” said Andy Donner, Flymachine COO “Bringing in Jason to lead our marketing efforts is an absolute no-brainer given his track record at Universal Music Group, Pandora, and beyond. Jason is a seasoned marketing leader and data-driven business builder."

The company has all the ingredients to deliver the best-in-class virtual event experience artists and fans are seeking Jason Feinberg, Flymachine

Feinberg spent more than four years as SVP, marketing at UMe, the catalogue division of Universal Music Group, where oversaw social media, audience growth, product management, marketing technology and advertising teams for legendary acts including The Beatles, U2, Guns N’ Roses, Bob Marley, Kiss, Elton John and Iggy Pop.

Previously, he held marketing leadership roles at Pandora as head of artist marketing, Epitaph Records, and Concord Music Group. He began his career as a college DJ and music director for University Of Nevada Las Vegas’ KUNV-FM.

“I have spent my career at the intersection of music, technology and marketing; I’ve seen many platforms that sought to evolve how fans engage with their favorite artists,” said Feinberg. “After discussions with the Flymachine founders, experiencing authentic shared moments with the broader team during beta events, and assessing the opportunity in the marketplace, it became clear the company has all the ingredients to deliver the best-in-class virtual event experience artists and fans are seeking. I simply had to be a part of bringing it to the world.”

Feinberg’s hiring comes on the heels of Flymachine securing $21 million in new funding, which will allow the company to continue to grow its diverse team, expand its network of venue partners and develop new features for its digital events platform. Angel investors joining the round include music industry figures Coran Capshaw, Bill Silva, Marty Diamond, and Larry Webman, Bay Area concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment and Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons.