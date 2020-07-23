For The Record (July 23): TikTok, Bon Jovi, Lanterns On The Lake, Ingrooves

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed…

Believe in the power of TikTok

TikTok has announced a brand new global distribution and marketing deal with Believe, signing together on a multi-year partnership. Believe’s artists and labels will now benefit from TikTok marketing coverage and revenue opportunities, with its entire music repertoire licensed for use on the popular social media app.

Bon Jovi says Do What You Can

The iconic Bon Jovi are back with two brand new singles: Do What You Can inspired by the stories of his fans in lockdown, and American Reckoning which responds to the death of George Floyd. The news also comes with an announcement of a brand new album titled 2020 set for release October 2.

Ingrooves reveals next generation of Dispatch

Ingrooves Music Group has announced the next generation of its Dispatch marketing platform. The improved platform will provide marketing suggestions, coordinate release campaigns, aid team collaborations, organise digital assets in a “faster, more intuitive platform.”

Mercury nominees Lanterns On The Lake sign to Sentric

Sentric Music Group has signed alt-rock four-piece Laterns On The Lake in an exclusive songwriting agreement for current works Spook The Herd, Beings and future releases over the next three years. The news arrives following the announcement of the band’s Mercury Awards nomination.

LyricFind expands into India and South Africa

The licensed lyrics solutions company LyricFind will expand into India and South Africa with two new remote teams due to the demand for lyrics in different languages. Languages, which will be covered under the new teams, are Hindi, Marathi, Afrikaans, Zulu, Sotho, Xhosa and more.

Swae Lee suits up

Grammy-nominated rapper Swae Lee has been announced as the face for BoohooMan’s latest tracksuit drop, following in the footsteps of Krept & Konan, Lil Mosey and Mr Eazi. The two collaborated on the 76-piece collection and will be limited edition randing from £6-£50.

RIAA names SoundExchange as authoritative ISRC data source

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has announced the designation of SoundExchange as the authoritative source of International Standard Recording Code (ISRC) data in the US, ensuring that sound recordings are identified accurately under the Music Modernisation Act and transition to streaming.

AudioUK release Covid-19 guidelines

The trade body for independent radio, podcast and audiobook production companies, Audio UK, has revealed its guidelines for safely carrying out this work under the Covid-19 pandemic. The full list of guidelines can be found here.