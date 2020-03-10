Former Warner, HITCO and Aftermath exec Kirdis Postelle joins Amazon Music

Kirdis Postelle has joined Amazon Music in the new position of global head of artist marketing.

Previously EVP and general Manager at HITCO Entertainment, and before that at Warner Bros Records, Dr Dre’s Aftermath label and Capitol, the executive has worked with the likes of Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Andra Day and Lil Pump among others

“There’s an incredible opportunity within Amazon Music to create massive, cross-function campaigns for established and developing artists, while continuing to work with management teams and record labels on new and innovative ways to help expand an artist’s audience,” said Kirdis, who will be based in the streaming service's Los Angeles office.

“Amazon Music has the reach and the stage to provide the innovation needed to bring new and exciting opportunities to artists and fans. Music and artists are my passion, and I’m thrilled to be joining a team that’s leading the industry toward developing campaigns and partnerships that will have a positive impact on music and culture.”

Last year, Amazon Music announced it would focus on Celeste, Jay1, Koffee, K-Trap, Hamzaa, JC Stewart, DigDat, Joy Crookes, SL, Arlo Parks, Maisie Peters, The Pale White and Rema as its ones to watch for 2020. To read our interview with Amazon Music VP Steve Boom, click here.

By Paul Stokes