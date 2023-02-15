Former Warner Music CEO Steve Cooper joins board of Web3 firm OneOf

Steve Cooper, who recently stepped down as Warner Music CEO after almost 12 years, has joined the board of Web3 firm OneOf.

During his tenure, Warner Music embraced streaming and Web3 technologies, with partnerships and investments across a portfolio of start-ups and tech giants.

In addition to Warner Music Group, Cooper has over 40 years of experience as a business leader.

“I am excited about how technology can reshape the future of music, entertainment and business models for many industries,” said Steve Cooper. “OneOf has a stellar team and deep expertise in providing next generation Web3 technology to enterprises and brands. I look forward to serving on OneOf’s board of directors to help guide and accelerate their growth.”

Since 2019, OneOf has been powering commerce and loyalty solutions for companies including Warner Music Group, Brave, Uber and more. Its consumer-facing Web3 marketplace OneOf.com, launched in 2021, is home to digital collectibles from artists, athletes and brands, including Doja Cat, The Notorious BIG, Whitney Houston, Muhammad Ali, Wayne Gretsky, American Express, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to join our board and leadership team,” said OneOf’s founder and CEO, Lin Dai. “Web3 will revolutionise how brands connect with the consumers of the future. Steve’s expertise across music, entertainment, and consumer brands is the perfect addition to OneOf’s leadership team. With his guidance, we look forward to advancing our mission to lower the barriers to entry into Web3 for enterprises and consumers alike.”