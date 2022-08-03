Fuga appoints Sarah Landy as SVP Americas

Downtown Music-owned Fuga has appointed Sarah Landy as SVP Americas.

Effective immediately, Landy will join Fuga’s expanding LA office and oversee all business development and client relations for North and South America.

Formerly the vice president of Lowly, the independent record label formed alongside The Nations network, Landy led the business day-to-day, overseeing operations, marketing, creative, A&R and sync. She takes 20 years of experience within the industry to her new role at the b2b distributor.

As the senior director of marketing for Sony’s Red Music division, Landy worked on high-profile campaigns for artists/labels and brands, including Mumford & Sons/Glassnote, Gatorade and Cirque du Soleil before joining AWAL as general manager, North America, the company’s first US hire in 2014.

Later promoted to SVP of client development with AWAL, the role encompassed leadership across distribution and services for hundreds of clients in the territory and client acquisition. Signings included Grammy-nominated releases with Steve Lacy and De La Soul, Awkafina's Libera Award-winning album, and NFT pioneer 3Lau's debut album.

Reporting to FUGA CCO, David Driessen, Landy will oversee the distributor’s growing roster of clients in the region, including Epitaph, Dim Mak, Better Noise Music and Sua Musica. She will be based in the West Coast office - which has doubled in size since the start of 2022.

The appointment follows the addition of senior marketing services director Ryan Stockwell, who was announced last month as part of a raft of senior hires and promotions.

Sarah Landy said: “I am delighted to be joining the wonderful team at Fuga, a company I've long admired. I am incredibly excited to be in the fabric of Fuga's excellent labels and partners, and to continue building with the team in the Americas and globally.”

David Driessen said: “We’re privileged to have Sarah Landy join Fuga at such a pivotal time of growth. Her expertise, leadership and unparalleled knowledge of the independent landscape will be of great value as we continue to expand our offerings within North, Central and South America.”