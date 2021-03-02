FUGA hires Alison Lamb and Liz Northeast

Digital distributor FUGA has appointed Alison Lamb and Liz Northeast (pictured, L-R) to its London office.

Liz Northeast joins in the newly created position of client relations director EMEA. It follows an eight-year tenure as VP international at The Orchard and more recently leading the UK artist and label development team at AWAL. Northeast’s role covers client engagement, development and market intelligence.

Alison Lamb will also join the London office, as digital accounts/marketing strategy manager. Previously general manager at Prolifica Management, where she was instrumental in developing marketing strategies for You Me At Six and Two Door Cinema Club, Lamb will be working with FUGA’s UK clients and DSP partners on marketing campaigns.

Dorothee Imhoff, MD, FUGA UK/SVP EMEA, said: “The addition of Alison and Liz to our UK office staff adds further value to the FUGA service. With these excellent additions to our team, I am really excited about our ability to deliver the very best-in-class engagement, marketing and promotion services across our growing client base.”

CEO Pieter van Rijn added: “In expanding our team in the UK, the increasing impact and profile of the London office offers our wide roster of global and UK clients a powerful and compelling partner to engage with in marketing and distributing their releases in what is traditionally one of the world’s strongest music markets.”

The pair join the Downtown-owned distributor ahead of a partnership with Peter Doherty’s new label venture, Strap Originals. The label will join FUGA’s roster of clients including Domino, Ninja Tune and IE:Music

Signed to FUGA by senior director business development UK, Charlie Dilks, label Strap Originals is intended to serve as a home for Doherty’s own music and artists that he wants to support.

Label director Jai Stanley said: "Peter and I want to help artists who are not getting chances, deals and more importantly exposure in the current climate. To offer hope in what feel like pretty dark days right now. Artists we work with must fit the profile in terms of spirit, words, melody."

Strap Originals’ first release will be the single Oh Lover by Trampolene, out March 12.

FUGA recently commissioned an advertising campaign on TikTok for Will Jospeh Cook’s album Something To Feel Good About (The Vertex). The release has registered over 1.2 million videos on the video-sharing platform and has clocked up more than 60 million streams across all DSPs.

Pat Carr, co-founder of The Vertex and owner of music marketing consultancy Remote Control Agency, said: "FUGA’s fresh approach, digital reach and expertise as well as some well placed on-platform advertising, has made them a great partner for our experience and enthusiasm and Will's own creative ideas.”