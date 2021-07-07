Fuga hires Tunecore's Gareth Mellor as global head of B2B marketing

FUGA has hired Tunecore’s Gareth Mellor to the newly created position of global head of B2B Marketing.

Connie Chow has also joined the B2B music distributor as marketing strategy manager for dance/electronic, while Greg Vegas has been appointed as director of client relations, Americas.

London-based Gareth Mellor will oversee Fuga’s corporate brand development,while Craig May continues to lead on streaming and artist marketing initiatives. Working closely with the company’s commercial and product teams, Mellor also takes on responsibility for defining and executing Fuga’s global product marketing strategy.

With over 10 years of experience in marketing across technology and music, Mellor joins Fuga from his previous role as head of UK, Australia and New Zealand with TuneCore. While there, he oversaw the company’s UK launch, as well as partnerships with Black Lives in Music, The Prince’s Trust and Point Blank Music School, and DIY Magazine and Bandsintown. He has also held positions as UK and EU marketing director with Kobalt Music Group, and as strategic marketing director with AWAL.

Prior to Mellor’s appointment, Connie Chow and Greg Vegas both joined the company earlier this year. Based in Los Angeles, Chow’s position as marketing strategy manager for dance/electronic has seen her take on responsibility for setting and implementing bespoke strategies for Fuga’s extensive roster of dance and electronic music clients. Her previous role was as VP at artist management company Little Empire Music, where she managed the careers of acts including Galantis and Santigold.

As director of client relations, Americas, Vegas is charged with client engagement, development and market intelligence. He is based in New York and has over 20 years of experience in distribution, marketing, and artist and label management. He was previously director, label management at The Orchard, and has also worked for extensive periods at PIAS America, V2 Cooperative Music,and the Alternative Distribution Alliance. .

I’ve long-admired Fuga and its team for their dedication to industry leading technology and impressive service offering Gareth Mellor

Gareth Mellor said:“I’ve long-admired Fuga and its team for their dedication to industry leading technology and impressive service offering. Across both audio and video distribution, Fuga has led the way where others now follow. It is an honour to join at this point in the company’s development and I look forward to taking a key role in boosting Fugas brand on the global stage and bringing its products to market.”

Connie Chow said: “Fuga has a track record for working with some of the biggest and most innovative labels in electronic music. I’m excited to further strengthen our longstanding relationships in the dance and electronic space by working closely with clients to identify new target demographics and drive their artists’ vision and brand.”

Greg Vegas added: “I am delighted to be joining Fuga and to be part of its mission to provide world-leading technology and services to the global independent music community. I look forward to working closely with our clients and helping them to further grow their digital businesses.”

Fuga CEO Pieter van Rijn said: “We have been delighted to welcome Gareth, Connie and Greg on board to continue the evolution of the Fuga brand and to market our continually expanding suite of products and services. Their deep industry knowledge and extensive experience within the independent music sector will allow us to deliver even greater value and bring a wealth of new insight to our global clients.”