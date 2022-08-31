FUGA partners with Odyssey Music Network, inks new deal with Phat Penguin

FUGA has announced its partnership with Berlin-based artist management and label services agency, Odyssey Music Network. And that isn’t it for FUGA news either. Continuing its expansion within the Germany, Switzerland and Austria region – FUGA, which is owned by Downtown Music Holdings, has also announced a new partnership with Vienna-based label and management company, Phat Penguin.

An official press release stated FUGA will be “handling both digital and physical distribution” for Odyssey Music Network, as well as a host of marketing services including “content management across YouTube and access to FUGA’s extensive trends and analytics platform and sync offering.”

Odyssey Music Network’s roster includes Apocalyptica, Asaf Avidan and Royal Republic. Odyssey are also responsible for nurturing emerging German talent including Power Plush, Saint Chaos and Blond.

FUGA’s partnership with both Odyssey Music Network and Phat Penguin marks a pivotal step in our expansion within the GSA region Curt Keplin, FUGA

Speaking about the partnership, Björn Meyer, MD, label services at Odyssey Music Network: “Having worked with Curt and the global FUGA team before, I’m thrilled to start this partnership with FUGA. Their dedication is unmatched and FUGA’s technological solutions are top of the game. I am 100% sure our artists can only benefit from this new partnership. At the same time I’d like to thank the entire team at Rough Trade/Good To Go for being great partners for the last ten years.”

FUGA’s new deal with Phat Penguin – who have Kruder & Dorfmeister, Buntspecht, Felix Kramer, Lahra, and Leftovers on their roster – will see the company handling global digital distribution and marketing strategy services for the company, including digital account management.

Phat Penguin will also employ FUGA’s content management across YouTube and access to the company’s sync and analytics offering.

Curt Keplin, FUGA’s head of business development GSA said: “FUGA’s partnership with both Odyssey Music Network and Phat Penguin marks a pivotal step in our expansion within the GSA region. We’re excited to be working with such credible, groundbreaking companies who support and nurture independent German and Austrian artists, providing FUGA’s extensive services to create more global opportunities for their roster of talent.”

In August, Fuga appointed Sarah Landy as SVP Americas. Effective immediately, Landy will join Fuga’s expanding LA office and oversee all business development and client relations for North and South America. You can read more here.