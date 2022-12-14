Fuga partners with US indie label Polyvinyl Record Co

B2B distributor Fuga, a division of Downtown Music, has partnered with US indie label Polyvinyl Record Co.

The label roster includes Alvvays (pictured), Of Montreal, American Football, Laura Jane Grace and Julia Jacklin.

The indie label will be employing Fuga’s suite of distribution and marketing services, including access to the company’s enhanced trends and analytics platform, DSP marketing, API access and account management across their releases.

Polyvinyl also will be entering into an agreement with Downtown Neighbouring Rights, whose roster includes Justin Bieber, Ella Fitzgerald, Sub Pop Records and Young T & Bugsey.

The recently launched Downtown Music division brings together Downtown Music Services, Downtown Neighbouring Rights and Fuga into one cohesive offering that aligns tech solutions, label & artist services, and distribution.

In November, Fuga and Downtown Neighbouring Rights announced that Insomniac Music Group would be partnering with the two services.

Polyvinyl has established a catalogue of over 400 releases and 100 artists, including albums by artists such as Jeff Rosenstock, Momma, Deerhoof, Jay Som, Japandroids, White Reaper, and Kero Kero Bonito.

Allie Barbera, senior business development manager, Americas, said: “Polyvinyl’s dedication to independent artists and their creative freedom perfectly aligns with Fuga’s mission to empower independent labels. We’re truly excited to be working with such a notable, forward-thinking company that champions the independent sector and to provide them with Fuga’s breadth of services.”

Polyvinyl’s dedication to independent artists and their creative freedom perfectly aligns with Fuga’s mission to empower independent labels Allie Barbera

Based out of Champaign, Illinois, Polyvinyl first grew its roots in 1994 as a fanzine called “Polyvinyl Press”. Created by co-owners Matt Lunsford and Darcie Lunsford, Polyvinyl Press was launched to cover the DIY music scene across Illinois and the greater midwest of America. In 1996, the decision to launch a split 7” alongside the third issue of their zine meant that Polyvinyl Records was born.

Matt Lunsford, president & co-founder, Polyvinyl Record Co, said: “This move represents Polyvinyl’s continued commitment to our artist-first ethos. We are proud to provide our artists a fully independent path to digital distribution and marketing via our partnerships with Fuga and Merlin, both of whom share our passion for empowering independent music.”

In 2022, Fuga’s US operation sealed new global partnerships with Dischord Records and Evan Bogart’s Seeker Music, among others.

The US operation has also seen significant growth within its senior leadership this year with the appointment of Sarah Landy as SVP Americas, Ryan Stockwell as senior marketing services director - Americas, and Zach Koche as business development director, all based in Fuga’s LA office. Koche's recent signings include Insomniac Music Group.

Matt D’Amico has joined as marketing strategy manager - catalogue. One of three new catalogue hires and formerly the vice president of global product development, A&R and marketing for Universal Music Group's catalogue division, D’Amico will oversee the strategic and creative development of the catalogue owned by Fuga’s clientbase.