Fuga strengthens global marketing team as Nova Twins campaign launches

B2B distributor Fuga has announced new senior marketing hires and promotions, as well as audience engagement services for alt-rock duo Nova Twins.

Helen Barrass joins Fuga's UK team as head of marketing strategy, following her role as senior marketing director and head of artist and label development at AWAL. She will report directly to Craig May, Fuga's head of

marketing services.

Barrass said: “Fuga is at the forefront of the independent music industry and I'm thrilled to join such an

innovative, forward-thinking company at such an exciting time. I’m honoured to be taking on such a pivotal role, helping bolster Fuga's already strong marketing expertise and offerings, whilst amplifying our client's campaigns on a global scale.”

Ryan Stockwell joins Fuga's LA office as senior marketing services director – Americas. Previously he was director of product management at Create Music Group and day-to-day manager for Galantis and Skrillex.

Further new hires in the marketing team include Juli Miranda, who has joined Fuga's Amsterdam office as digital campaign manager, and Gemma Hart and Chiara Benedetti as digital accounts manager, UK, and marketing operations coordinator respectively.

Fuga's round of recent promotions include Melissa Fernie, who is now head of audience engagement, and Laura van der Sanden who moves into her role as marketing services director – analytics & operations. Massimo Reali has also been promoted to marketing services director – Southern Europe/Eastern Europe/Nordics, alongside Karma Bertelson who has stepped into the marketing strategy manager role for the UK.

Fuga's marketing services team continues to grow at an exceptional rate Craig May

Craig May, global head of marketing services for Fuga, said: “Fuga's marketing services team continues to grow at an exceptional rate, and under the leadership of pioneering executives like Helen and Ryan, we’re able to expand our offering to clients even further. The marketing services team and its work with artists such as Don Diablo and Will Joseph Cook – including extensive audience engagement campaigns – has been well acclaimed and I’m excited to work with everyone in their new roles.”

In her new role as head of audience engagement, Fernie will work with breakthrough alt-rock duo, Nova Twins. The band will gain access to an enhanced partnership between label Marshall Records and Fuga, which includes audience engagement and insights, digital advertising, DSP pitching and social media strategy.

Peter Capstick, label manager for Marshall Records, said: “Nova Twins are one of the most unique and exciting bands in the world that demand creative, talented and dedicated people to support their incredible career. We are immensely proud of what we are achieving working with Fuga, with the access to insights and analytics that help inform strategy across the bands business, alongside social media strategy, digital advertising and nurturing relationships with DSPs, Fuga once again show they are at the forefront of the independent music sector.”