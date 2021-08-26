Fuga teams with German hip-hop label One Sights Music.

Fuga has continued its international expansion with a label and distribution partnership with German hip-hop label and distribution business One Sights Music.

It has also appointed Curt Keplin as business development & marketing manager, Germany.

Its new partnership with One Sights Music will see Fuga provide marketing services and digital supply chain technology for distributing to all DSPs, including Fuga’s trends & analytics dashboard.



One Sights Music was launched in 2020 by Ramin Bozorgzadeh, the former initiator and label head of Universal Music’s German hip-hop imprints Chapter One and Raptags.One Sights divisions include their record label One Sights Music, One Sights Distribution and One Sights Publishing.

Initially joining Fuga as a consultant last December, Keplin will lead the leading B2B distributor’s growth on the ground in Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA). His experience includes past roles with, amongst others, Kobalt and Cooperative Music, as well as work with artists including Noel Gallagher, WhoMadeWho, Digitalism and Leslie Clio via his agency CK Marketing & Consulting.

The past 12 months have seen Fuga ramp up its activities in the region, with other prominent signings including Superstar Media, CloudKid and Colours x Studios. The company is meanwhile growing its operations across the globe, with its marketing team operating across 17 countries.

Fuga will mark its expansion in GSA by running a showcase on September 23 at this year’s Reeperbahn Festival. This will take place at Hamburg’s Indra Club and will feature live performances from German alt-pop artist Diana Goldberg, Dutch indie pop musician Blanks, and German electronic act Two Lanes, as well as a DJ set from Italian deep house producer/DJ Latteo.

One Sights Music founder Ramin Bozorgzadeh said:“Fuga’s unique blend of industry-leading technology, marketing and access to a full range of DSPs and global markets will be an essential tool for our innovative hybrid business model. I’m very much looking forward to working with the Fuga team and I’m confident we will succeed in expanding our network and realising exciting new opportunities.”

Curt Keplin, Fuga’s business development & marketing manager, Germany, said: “I’m delighted to be joining Fuga at this key moment in its growth, and look forward to building and strengthening our relationships with Germany’s independent music scene. In particular, our new partnership with One Sights Music presents a unique business opportunity for Fuga to expand into the German hip-hop market.”

Fuga CEO Pieter van Rijn added: “We are all delighted to welcome Curt on board and look forward to further strengthening and growing our relationships across the German market under his guidance. The past year has already brought several exciting new partnerships in the region and, with Curt’s extensive knowledge and experience of the German independent music sector, we expect that Fuga in Germany will flourish.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Curt Keplin and Ramin Bozorgzadeh

CREDIT: Christoph Voy