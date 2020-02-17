Full digital campaign unveiled for 2020 BRITs

The BRIT Awards 2020 has unveiled its full digital campaign, including new partnerships with Amazon Music and TikTok.

As Official Digital Music Partner for The BRITs, Amazon Music hosts the Official BRIT Awards 2020 playlist, as well as a playlist celebrating the best of the past 40 years of the event. In addition, live coverage of the red carpet will be presented on Amazon Music’s Twitter and Instagram, hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg and Harry Pinero, from 5.30pm tomorrow (February 18).

The offlcial BRITs channel will be live streaming from the Red Carpet into TikTok for the first time ever. The coverage will be hosted by Yasmin Evans. Evans will be joined by TikTok star Dylan Evans, who will be based with the fans as artists arrive at The O2. The live stream will also include a red carpet performance from Lewis Capaldi.

The BRITs will also present the international YouTube live stream from 8PM GMT, hosted by YouTubers Patricia Bright and Munya Chawawa. The BRITs' episodic social series Woman Crush Wednesdays, which shines a light on inspirational women in music, will also return on IGTV.

The BRIT Awards 2020 digital campaign is led by BPI director of digital Giuseppe De Cristofano, chairman of the BRITs digital committee Tony Barnes, Zosia Morris and Tom Young, executive producers for content agency Somethin’ Else.

De Cristofano said: “With such a strong accent on the live element this year to celebrate the 40th edition of The BRITs, and with so many incredible young artists curating their own performances on the night, we can look forward to working with more spectacular shareable content than ever before to fuel our digital campaign.

"And with a strong strategic vision from Tony Barnes our BRITs Digital chair we have been able to secure a calibre of partners that will extend our global reach and engagement. The BRITs has a tremendous opportunity to excite even more fans around the world as it showcases the very best of diverse British music.”

Barnes said: “We are constantly striving to evolve the digital ecosystem around the BRITs to ensure we reach and captivate as many people as we possibly can around the world. This is the biggest event in British Music and a celebration of popular youth culture and we want to surface the magic of the show in to as many audiences and feeds as possible."

Zosia Morris, executive producer at Somethin’ Else added: “It’s been a brilliant process collaborating with Giuseppe and Tony on this year’s campaign and we’re incredibly proud of the end results. The challenge set was to increase the social reach of The BRITs and continue to grow its global fanbase. The presenter line-up and activations across all platforms do exactly that and the partnership with TikTok is going to offer a whole new dimension to the show.”

Alongside the presented content, additional activations across all the other major platforms will take place throughout the night such as a partnership with Facebook to curate a Collaborative Story, shared from the BRITs account, and the continuation of GIPHY as the BRITs' Official GIF partner.