Gaming app adds rock soundtrack from Earache

Rock label Earache Records and music gaming tech firm Five Vectors have joined forces on a new app.

The Apollo app adds a rock soundtrack to compatible games including Fortnite, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, CS:GO and Rocket League.

Available for installation on Windows systems, Apollo is a standalone app that offers up carefully curated packs of music that will be integrated into gameplay. It allows key moments in games that the user is playing on their PC – such as kills, revivals and wins – to be enhanced by music.

Any of Fortnite's 250 million recorded players are able to download the Apollo app and purchase the Bone Shaker pack, which holds tracks from Earache act Haggard Cat’s 2020 album Common Sense Holiday and 2018’s Challenger.

Founded by Wasae Imran, former global head of video network at esports giant ESL, and Andres Lauer, former head of digital strategy at Universal Music Central Europe, Five Vectors works integrate music into gameplay to extend the immersive experience for gamers.

“We want to prove that it is possible to provide gamers with contextualised music – music that speaks to multiple communities with their own idiosyncrasies. The gaming industry is young and has never had the chance to truly experiment with music in this way,” said Imran and Lauer.

“We want to thank Five Vectors for allowing our music to be a part of this exciting new venture,” said Earache in statement. “We love that Five Vectors are driven to fill a void in the gaming universe where the value of music is not recognised to its full extent as yet. We think Haggard Cat's rousing, riff-and-rhythm-filled recipe of fire-starting passion and adrenaline will make for an exciting addition to the Fortnite universe for those who purchase the pack via Apollo.”

Earache Records will be the first record label to be a part of the platform. Haggard Cat's music will also make up the first ever rock pack on the app.

"When Five Vectors first approached us to be a part of their new app, Apollo, we were absolutely flattered and fired up to be involved in such a cool new concept,” said lead guitarist and vocalist Matt Reynolds. “There's nothing finer than blasting a fellow gamer into oblivion whilst getting pounded right in the ears with some tooth-rattling Haggard Cat riffs, and we can't wait for the gaming community to experience it for themselves!"

More than 12m gamers watched Travis Scott’s performance in Fortnite last week.