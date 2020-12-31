Gary Barlow partners with virtual-reality tech company on 360-degree performance

Gary Barlow has partnered with tech firm PhotonLens as part of their Be-Spoke Sessions.



PhotonLens’ BeSpoke Sessions give fans the unique opportunity to see artists up close in an immersive VR experience.

Barlow’s fans will be able to enter for a chance to win a bespoke PhotonLens VR headset pre-loaded with a performance of Incredible and This Is My Time filmed in London.

Social media agency Be-Hookd Digital filmed both of these performances in 360 degrees, and executed the digital roll-out on behalf of the tech company as well as Barlow.

The partnership follows the release of Gary Barlow's No.1 album Music Played By Humans (Polydor).

PhotonLens is an MR (mixed reality) smart glasses company offering bespoke VR and AR (augmented reality) media production and hardware customisation services for artists and brands, in addition to its core product oriented towards fitness and active gaming

"2020 has severely impacted the music industry," said Be-Hookd Digital’s managing director Kat Ober. "Artists build fanbases and create moments for their fans on tour and they simply haven’t been able to do so this year. At Be-Hookd our work is always centred around the fan, so after a difficult year for many we're excited to be able to reward music fans.



"Striking a partnership between future tech market leaders PhotonLens and legendary artist Gary Barlow will provide an experience that goes beyond a living room concert. Technology such as PhotonLens is helping the music industry to respond to Covid in new and creative ways."

PhotonLens co-founder Lisa Pan said: “It’s a great pleasure to work with Gary Barlow who is a legendary international artist, songwriter and producer. Thanks to Chris Dempsey [Barlow's manager at YMU Music] for helping organise this fusion of today’s high-tech with the entertainment industry.

“We look forward to exploring more opportunities with Gary and Chris in future with our latest technology. My passion is to work on how we combine music and tech in an innovative way to give the audiences some never seen before experience.”

Click here to read our Gary Barlow cover story.