George Michael's Older remixed by LF System and more for Amazon Original exclusives

Amazon Music has unveiled new and exclusive Amazon Original remixes of tracks from George Michael’s Older album.

The album tracks have been remixed by new dance and electronic producers and collaborators including LF System, Emily Nash, Kiimi and Absolute.

This is the first time Amazon Music has released a series of dance remixes celebrating a classic album. Throughout the process, the streaming service worked closely with George Michael’s team and all of the collaborators to create the remixes.

In a statement, George Michael Entertainment said: "George was a huge fan of dance music and always embraced new talent, so we are delighted that Amazon Music together with these outstanding artists, LF System, Emily Nash, Kiimi and Absolute, is bringing his music to a whole new audience with these exciting remixes.”

Jo Kalli, head of marketing, Sony Music Commercial Group, said: “Working so collaboratively with everyone involved in the campaign has been a fantastic experience. George commissioned multiple dance remixes for Older when it was originally released, so it feels right that we take his music to the next generation with these brilliant new remixes from the super-talented LF System, Absolute, Emily Nash and Kiimi.”

Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music’s head of music industry, UK, Australia & New Zealand, said: “George Michael was a true pop icon with incredible musical talent. It’s been a privilege to work so closely with George’s team, Sony and the dance collaborators to reimagine some of George’s most popular songs, with his original vocals, in order to delight existing fans and introduce his music to new audiences.”

The four remixes, available exclusively to Amazon Music customers, will introduce George Michael’s music to a new generation of fans.

LF System’s remix will be released today (September 23), whilst the three other tracks will drop on October 7.

LF System said: “We were honoured to be asked to remix George Michael - someone who has been so influential in every area of music. He merged dance and pop so effortlessly and we wanted to do that justice with our remix. George Michael’s talent is clear to see through his music but his sampling skills are second to none. He was able to creatively sample numerous songs to make something brand new. It’s something we really admire and has influenced how we make our music. George Michael brought so much positivity to a lot of people and we hope this remix displays even a little bit of that.”

Emily Nash said: “It’s such an honour to work on an iconic, important artist like George Michael. The pressure was on to treat his music with the love and dignity it deserves whilst still making it a banger. I love the remix and I hope he would have enjoyed it too.”

Kiimi said: "I’m absolutely honoured to have been asked to remix one of the true legends of pop music and an undeniable queer icon. George Michael was a beacon of authenticity, rebellion and integrity. Aside from his timeless songwriting, he was radically sex positive, fearlessly himself, and a pivotal campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights. He’s definitely an idol of mine."

Absolute said: “The opportunity to remix such a legendary queer icon felt especially important as an artist who also comes from a queer space. I wanted to create something that felt liberating and free, filled with as much joy as humanly possible. Something I would want to hear on a day or night out with George. When creating it I imagined both George and I at Pikes, dancing and carrying on around the pool, in those ultimate joyful moments that music can create. This remix is my soundtrack to those moments. I’m very lucky that I get to experience those in my life, and I’m hoping this sparks some of those times for a new generation.”

The tracks can be found on the following Amazon Music playlists:

• LF System’s remix of Fastlove will feature on The Sound of Modern House.

• Emily Nash’s remix of The Strangest Thing will feature on Club Rules.

• Kiimi’s remix of Spinning The Wheel will feature on Signals.

• Absolute’s remix of Star People ’97 will feature on Electric Disco.

Released in 1996, George Michael said that Older was his “greatest moment”.

“I think I wrote the best, most healing piece of music that I’ve written in my life,” he said.

Older produced six top three hit singles in a two-year span. Debuting at No.1 in the UK, and spending 35 weeks in the Top 10, the album went six times platinum in the UK, and it was certified platinum in 22 other countries. According to Official Charts Company data, Older has 1,831,600 sales.

A box set and vinyl reissue of Older is released on September 30.

Music Week subscribers can read our interview with Amazon Music in the latest issue - or click here.