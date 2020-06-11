George The Poet wins Peabody Award

George The Poet (George Mpanga) has been announced as the winner of the Peabody Award for Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

It is the first British podcast to receive this global award created in 1941, which aims to celebrate storytelling in broadcast and digital media.

The podcast covers a range of topics from music to storytelling and has looked at the history of black American music, education for disadvantaged young people and George’s experience growing up in London.

Speaking on his win, George The Poet said: “To win a Peabody feels like being honoured by storytelling royalty.

“Our podcast was inspired by greats from different fields who have also been honoured here; it's a milestone in my career that I never dreamed of reaching so soon. On behalf of my community, I'm grateful for this recognition of our truth.”

George The Poet won the award out of almost 1,300 entries that was whittled down into 60 nominees and 30 winners.

The podcast has also been the recent recipient of Best Podcast at the NME Awards and Podcast of the Year at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, in addition to seven awards won at the 2019 British Podcast Awards.

Commissioning editor for podcasts on BBC Sounds, Jason Phipps said: “Becoming the first podcast outside of the US to win a Peabody is a huge milestone for Have You Heard George’s Podcast? and in the evolution of podcasting as a medium with the power to tell stories that resonate, educate and entertain across international borders.

“The podcast began as a grassroots DIY collaboration and this huge accolade is testimony to George the Poet and Benbrick’s extraordinary creativity and originality. I know I’m joined by others who have supported the podcast at Radio 1Xtra, Radio 4 as well as my team in congratulating George the Poet and Benbrick on this brilliant achievement.”

Have You Heard George’s Podcast? is available to listen to on BBC Sounds now.