Global Player listening figures up across the board

Global has revealed that digital listening figures via the Global Player app have risen across its entire radio portfolio, while music streaming is up by almost a quarter, as the UK adapts to new working routines.

Europe’s largest radio company, Global is the home of Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, LBC News, Global’s Newsroom, Smooth, Radio X, Capital Xtra and Gold.

The company reported a significant increase in connected radio listening, with daily reach up 15% and hours up 9%, between March 9-17. According to Global’s data insights, listening to the radio via smart speaker is at its highest ever level – up 11% – as people spend more time in their homes. Engagement across other digital audio channels also increased between March 9-17.

According to figures obtained by DAX, Global’s digital advertising exchange, music streaming was up more than 23% while Alexa flash news briefings increased 156%.

LBC displayed the most notable growth, with its daily reach growing by 43% and listening hours increasing by 17% from March 8.

In the same period, Heart, the UK’s biggest commercial radio brand, saw its daily audience increase by 11%, while Smooth’s music playlist has also increased its average daily reach by 12%.