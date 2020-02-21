Global rebrand for Spotify's New Music Friday playlist

Spotify has launched a global rebrand of its New Music Friday playlist.

The revamped playlist, which has 43 versions worldwide, has more than 3.5 million followers in the US and eight million globally.

Spotify is supporting its investment in the playlist brand with a major social campaign, new cover art, and New York and Los Angeles billboards featuring acts including BTS.

Inspired by a trend of artists making their own New Music Friday social media assets, Spotify For Artists will now test a new feature where all artists added to New Music Friday will be able to grab and share a branded and personalized social asset. The feature will first launch in the US.

“Spotify is excited to be debuting a fresh new look for one of our most loved and influential playlists, New Music Friday,” said Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s co-head of music. “Our playlist has long been considered a destination for discovery and an important springboard for artists and their new music, and we are thrilled to be providing a newly revamped version so fans worldwide can continue to come and discover great new music every week, bolstered by our expert editorial voice.”

New Music Friday originally debuted in 2014 as New Music Tuesday, before switching in 2015.

The newly updated New Music Friday playlist features BTS, The Weeknd and Noah Cyrus.