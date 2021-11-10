GMM Grammy launches Thailand's first localised streaming app with Tuned Global

B2B music streaming and and technology specialist Tuned Global has partnered with Thailand's largest media and entertainment conglomerate, GMM Grammy, to launch a music streaming service dedicated to Thai artists and audiences.

Called Plern, the service aims to meet Thailand's growing demand for music streaming. Its catalogue includes music from Thai-based labels RS, Serng Music, Top Line Music, Sure Entertainment, Siang Siam, Solution One among others.

The app provides a free, ad-supported option as well as a subscription tier. Built-in features also include listening recommendations and auto-generated playlists powered by Musiio technology. Collaborative user playlists, live radio and podcasts will be added soon. According to the announcement, "Plern expects to attract five million monthly active users within the first year".

Asawin Rojmethatawee, executive vice president, music streaming business of GMM Grammy PCL, said: “We created Plern to merge accessibility with a high-end music streaming experience and establish ‘massclusivity’ within the Thai market. With the help of Tuned Global, we hope to offer a service that goes beyond the limitations of conventional music streaming apps and provide an unrivalled user experience to all of Thailand.”

Con Raso, managing director of Tuned Global, added: “With demand for localised streaming services growing around the world, it’s been a pleasure to work with a company as significant as GMM Grammy to launch Plern. With an expansive local repertoire catering to the needs of mobile users in both urban and rural communities, this app is set to transform the Thai streaming market.”





