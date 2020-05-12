Google Play Music to switch users to YouTube Music

Google Play Music users are being invited to migrate directly to YouTube Music.

The move to shutter Google Play Music will enable Google to focus on its YouTube Music platform and streaming service.

Two years on from its launch, YouTube Music is aiming to compete with marker leaders Spotify and Apple Music.

Google Play Music users will be able to transfer their music libraries, personal taste preferences and playlists to YouTube Music as their new home for music listening and discovery.

For now, users will continue to have access to both services.

In a blog post, Google said: “We want to ensure everyone has time to transfer their content and get used to YouTube Music, so we’ll provide plenty of notice ahead of users no longer having access to Google Play Music later this year.”

All Google Play Music users will soon receive an email with detailed instructions on how to begin transferring their full history and content, as well as podcasts.

Existing pricing is the same between Google Play Music and YouTube Music.

Google Play Music Unlimited members will be automatically granted the equivalent tier of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium based on the level of benefits with their current subscription, at the same price.