Government calls in music industry leaders to consider MPs' recommendations to reform streaming

The government has responded to the DCMS Committee’s report on the economics of streaming. It has today revealed its action plan for the next 12 months, which will involve working alongside the music industry to form a contact group that will scrutinise the key issues.

Ministers were unlikely to immediately embrace all of the recommendations of the MPs, who called for a “complete reset” of streaming in their report in July following several months of hearings.

Instead, the debate about the future of the streaming economy will continue for at least another 12 months, following the publication of a timetable of action by the government.

“The publication of the committee’s report is a key moment for the music industry,” said the government in its official response to the report.

Although it noted the success of streaming and its growth to become the main revenue source, the government also recognised concerns about how those revenues are shared.

“But although overall music revenues are growing, many more creators are competing for a share of them, and there are many different and strongly-held views about how streaming revenue should be split to ensure fair outcomes,” said the government. “There is also concern that our regulatory frameworks, including copyright, have not kept pace with the changes brought about by streaming.”

If campaigners were hoping for immediate intervention by ministers to ‘fix’ streaming, they will be disappointed by the following conclusion: “More targeted research and evidence is needed before the government can decide what action it should take on some of the issues highlighted by the committee.”

Nevertheless, the government has directed the committee’s recommendation for a market study into the question of market dominance by the majors to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). DCMS Minister of State for Digital and Culture, Caroline Dinenage (pictured), and BEIS Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, Amanda Solloway, have written to Dr Andrea Coscelli, the chief executive of the CMA, to request that the regulator gives consideration to the committee’s recommendation.

And there is still scope for major reforms of the streaming economy, based on today’s announcement.

According to the statement, ministers will continue working closely with music creators, record labels, and streaming services to develop a work programme that includes the following measures:

• Establishing a music industry contact group with senior representatives from across the music industry. This group will convene this autumn and meet regularly over the next 12 months to drive action and examine stakeholder views on the key issues, including equitable remuneration, contract transparency, and platform liability rules introduced by the EU. This will complement separate ongoing work with industry to address broader welfare issues, such as bullying, harassment and discrimination, in the creative industries.

• Launching a research programme, alongside stakeholder engagement, in autumn 2021, with a progress update in spring 2022.

• Establishing two technical stakeholder working groups during the autumn of 2021. The first will work to agree standards for contract transparency and establish a code of practice for the music sector, and the second will address data issues and develop minimum data standards for the industry. Both will be expected to update on progress after six months. We will also commission and publish an industry guide on data management in the music industry.

In spring 2022, the government will update the music industry contact group and consider whether to take forward legislation in any areas. This review process will be repeated in the autumn of 2022.

The committee’s recommendation to introduce equitable remuneration for recorded music (in line with broadcast royalties) will be assessed, alongside other models, with an update expected by the spring. It will also look into MPs’ concerns about the remuneration of songwriters and the recommendation to expand creator rights by including a right to recapture works.

The government will shortly publish the Creators’ Earnings in the Digital Age research, which was commissioned by the Intellectual Property Office.

Our inquiry into music streaming exposed fundamental problems within the structure of the music industry itself Julian Knight

On the Committee’s proposal for a requirement to make royalty chain information fully transparent, the government said it is an issue that “the industry can, and should, seek to fix itself”. But it is attempting to prompt them into action.

“To improve transparency for the benefit of musicians, the IPO will convene an industry-led technical working group, with the aim of agreeing standards for transparency in the industry,” said the government. “These discussions would draw on experiences of transparency standards in other countries, including those introduced in EU countries under the recent Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market.

“These standards could then form part of a voluntary code of practice for the music sector. The technical working group will be expected to report on their progress after six months. If the government considers that this process is not leading to a satisfactory outcome, it will consider whether legislative intervention is warranted.”

The government will work with the new industry initiative Credits Due to develop options for a minimum data standard.

MPs on the Committee had also called for black box revenues to stop being distributed pro rata and instead to be reinvested into the industry, either for talent development or for solutions to revenue distribution issues. The government rejected this as it is already regulated under legislation.

However, it has shown a willingness to look at the role of ‘curators’, including payments or benefits for playlisting and whether they should be subject to the Advertising Standard Authority.

“The government has also engaged with Ofcom, which has pointed out that, although the Broadcasting Code specifically prohibits payment (or other commercial arrangements) influencing the selection or rotation of music played on Ofcom-licensed radio services, it has no role in regulating streaming services,” stated the government. “The case for further intervention needs to be carefully considered and the government will look to gather further evidence to explore this complex issue further.”

Ministers have also accepted the following recommendation: “The government should commission research into the impact of streaming services’ algorithms on music consumption, including where creators are forgoing royalty payments in exchange for algorithmic promotion.”

The ‘value gap’ continues to be a concern for the industry. In the summer, MPs called for “robust and legally enforceable obligations to normalise licensing arrangements for UGC-hosting services, to address the market distortions and the music streaming ‘value gap’.”

The government stressed that it has no role in licensing negotiations, which are a “private commercial matter between the parties”. But it will analyse how EU Member States have implemented Article 17 of the Copyright Directive, which was designed to supersede safe harbour legislation that allows platforms to avoid responsibility for unlicensed content.

In its response today, the CMA said it cannot consider designating YouTube’s streaming services as having strategic market status, as recommended by the committee. The government launched its consultation on the pro-competition regime for digital markets in July. Any new digital markets framework would be subject to the government’s proposals following the current consultation.

Chair of the DCMS Committee Julian Knight MP said: “Our inquiry into music streaming exposed fundamental problems within the structure of the music industry itself. It is testimony to all those who gave evidence to our inquiry that the government has acknowledged our report as a ‘key moment’ for the music industry.

“Crucially, ministers have accepted a key recommendation to refer the dominance of the major music groups to the Competition and Markets Authority. Our report laid bare the unassailable position these companies have achieved. We provided evidence of deep concern that their dominance was distorting the market.

“Within days we expect to see the government’s own research published into the pitiful earnings of creators in this digital age and hope it will corroborate what artists and musicians told us. We will be monitoring the outcome and what tangible steps the government pledges to take to redress this unfairness and reward the talent behind the music.”

A spokesperson for the BPI said: “Competition in the UK music industry is fierce. As the government observes, streaming has provided more routes to market for artists and creators. We note the government’s response that the CMA is an independent regulator and any decision to conduct a market study rests with them. Should the CMA conduct a study, we look forward to detailing labels’ role in supercharging the careers of British talent within a complex and dynamic ecosystem.



“At a time when much of the UK music sector has come under pressure as a result of the pandemic, recorded music has returned to growth and continued to invest, benefitting the wider music community when most needed. We welcome government’s recognition of the need for a better understanding of the complexity of the music streaming market, and that industry action to address issues of concern is preferable to legislative intervention that may negatively impact performers, jeopardising the hard won return to growth after years of decline – and harming music creators and UK music’s global competitiveness.



“We look forward to participating actively in further research and industry working groups on transparency and metadata. Streaming means that more artists are succeeding commercially than ever before. Supporting further market growth and preserving UK music’s dynamism, investment and innovation is the most effective way to ensure that even more artists benefit.”