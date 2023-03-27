Government commits to publishing codes of practice following IPO's work on streaming reform

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has published the government’s response to its follow-up report on the economics of music streaming.

As part of its review, the committee held an evidence session with policy experts and industry figures, releasing a follow up report in January 2023.

In response to the committee’s recommendation for more openness from the Intellectual Property Office on their working groups on metadata and transparency, the government has agreed to publish agendas and minutes of these groups. It has also committed to publishing codes of practice once finalised among industry stakeholders.

The follow-up report recommended that the IPO establish working groups on remuneration and performer rights to consider the current evidence and monitor developments in other countries. The response notes that research into equitable remuneration, recommended by the committee in its previous report, will be published shortly but the government is still considering its approach on this topic.

The transparency and metadata technical working groups are composed of experts from across the music industry nominated by various trade associations.

The DCMS Committee also recommended that the government take a more strategic approach to policy-making regarding the creative industry.

In response, the government announced that it will publish a ‘sector vision’ of its ambitions in the sector until 2023.

Acting chair of the DCMS Committee Damian Green said: “We are pleased that the Government has promised to deliver ‘meaningful and lasting improvements to streaming’ in its response to our follow-up report on music streaming. Our initial inquiry called for a ‘complete reset’ of streaming in response to issues facing professional musicians and independent companies in the sector, highlighting the need for equitable remuneration.

“Publishing information about the work of the industry contact group, transparency and metadata working groups and research projects on remuneration and rights reversion will move the debate and policy discussions along. We also welcome the steps ministers have taken to engage in this process, and to take a more strategic approach to cultural policy. We expect to see a renewed focus on building international partnerships so that we can promote the British creative industries around the world."

He added: “We also note that our follow-up report requested that the three major music groups provide evidence of royalties that are being paid to legacy artists following recommendations during our initial inquiry. The committee wants to see concrete action from government, regulators and the industry in response to its reports, and will continue to monitor the position closely.”