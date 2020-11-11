Graham Norton to leave BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 2 has today (November 11) announced that Graham Norton has decided to leave the network later this year in December.

Norton joined Radio 2 in October 2010 to host the Saturday morning (10am – 1pm) slot, taking over from Jonathan Ross. He will present his final programme on Saturday December 19.

Speaking about his departure, Norton said: “Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives. I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio. Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race, the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home.”

An official press release stated that new plans for the Saturday morning Radio 2 schedule will be announced in due course.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer said: “Graham Norton will be hugely missed on Saturday mornings on Radio 2, he is a first class broadcaster but I’m thrilled he’s committed to continuing to be a regular fixture on the BBC as the host of his hugely popular and award-winning The Graham Norton Show, the BBC’s coverage of Eurovision and Drag Race UK.”

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2 added: “For the past decade, Graham has made Saturday mornings his own on Radio 2. His sparkling interviews, as well as his brilliant shows from the Eurovision host city each May, have kept millions of listeners entertained each week. On behalf of the Radio 2 listeners, and everyone in Wogan House, we’d like to thank him and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

