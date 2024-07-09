GRM Daily founder Koby 'Post' Hagan surveys the state of UK rap

GRM Daily founder Koby ‘Post’ Hagan has run the rule over the current state of UK rap and breaking artists while reflecting on 15 years of the influential brand in an interview with Music Week.

The YouTube channel and platform has been at the forefront of Black British music for the last decade and a half, amassing more than six million subscribers, with the GRM empire growing to include the annual Rated Awards and GRM Gala.

“I think it was always more of a hope [that we’d reach 15 years] than envisioning [the company’s longevity] when you’re starting something from scratch,” said Hagan. “We built something very early on that we’ve continued to try and grow every year. That’s our state of mind now.

“We’ve just kept trying to build on what we’ve already established. So that’s more where the focus has been, as opposed to the length of time. The focus is always to shine a light on and create opportunities for artists that create UK rap and grime music, and just have a platform that serves that purpose. It’s just, I would say, a bigger and continuous mission that we’re always trying to build.”

Speaking in the July edition of Music Week, Hagan describes GRM as "a company and an establishment that serves as a catalyst for what we feel the culture needs to do next".

"We try to play the role of establishing what needs to be done and not wait for other people to do it for us," he added. "We encourage doing things for ourselves, and that’s what GRM means to me and hopefully can mean to others.”

With everyone from Stormzy, Dave, AJ Tracey and Headie One, to Tion Wayne, Potter Payper and Central Cee having a presence in GRM’s ecosystem, Hagan hailed the more recent breaking success stories the platform has played its part in.

“One of my favourites over recent years is probably Clavish," he said. "He had been dropping music on the platform for years and brought a lot of attention to it. Hopefully we were able to bring attention to him as well.

"I think it’s a special relationship that we have with artists. It’s a 50/50 relationship that we’ve always had in terms of bringing recognition to each other. We’re really grateful to be in that position. Strandz has done really well recently. Even Central Cee had his initial break on GRM. Those are the ones we champion to this day.”

GRM Daily's Daily Duppy freestyle series, which has launched hits by acts such as J Hus, Fredo and Digga D, remains as valuable as it has ever been.

“Recently we have had freestyles by Nines and Central Cee that entered the Top 40, which speaks to what Daily Duppy means to the culture and what it can contribute to artists," said Hagan. "It’s definitely one of our most important assets.”

While there have been questions raised over the number of new rap acts following the likes of Dave, Central Cee, AJ Tracey, Headie One and D-Block Europe into the mainstream, Hagan harbours no concerns.

“I think it’s the most fruitful it’s ever been," he insisted. "I just think that with anything, there’s always growing to

do and there’s more inclusion to [achieve]. Although it’s the most fruitful it’s ever been for creating opportunities for people that have already established themselves, new artists need to be also given opportunities and more support. And I think that we can grow even more."

He continued: "There’s also always room and space for new artists to grow and have opportunity. That’s always a part of our mission statement so it’s always going to be a focus for us.

"There are a lot of new artists that we’re currently behind; you can see them on our platform week in week out. Our GRM Premieres showcase a lot of the new artists that we really champion. We really like Nemzzz at the moment; he’s doing incredible things."

On what it takes for fresh talent to break, he added: “They need consistency. They need to be unique, and they need to be relentless. Talented, of course, but I think it’s the same thing new artists have always needed and will continue to need. It’s the same principles really. Or just be lucky sometimes, I suppose.”

Hagan also offered his thoughts on whether the UK rap boom – personified by Stormzy's ascent to award-winning chart-topping artist and Glastonbury headliner – has come to an end.

“Stormzy has been great for so long and it’s just nice to see him accomplish the impossible and set a precedent where he’s doing things that have never been done before," he said. "He’s just opened his #MERKY FC youth community centre in his hometown of Croydon. And beyond music, GRM wants to be a representation of life so we can only look at that and admire it and respect it.”

