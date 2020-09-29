YouTube Music Europe director Dan Chalmers has spoken to Music Week about the power and influence GRM Daily has over the UK music business.

“It was born out of the need to provide a platform for artists at a time when black music was underrepresented within the recording industry, and traditional media was facing challenges in bringing diverse and modern representation to the fore,” said Chalmers. “GRM pioneered a model in which artists could record, produce and release music without ...