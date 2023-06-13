How Instagram's Next Gen artists are nailing it on the platform

Right now, the music industry is witnessing a shift in the way people consume music and connect with artists, with an increasing desire for authentic and meaningful interactions. Instagram has become a crucial platform for musicians to reach out to their fans and build genuine connections with them. This trend has led to the creation of thriving artist communities on the platform, where fans are deeply engaged and eager to celebrate their favourite artists' successes and purchase tickets to their shows.

Meta’s UK Creator Partnerships team is spotlighting Next Gen artists who are not only producing exceptional music, but also forging strong connections with their followers on Instagram. They are engaging deeply with the next generation of music fans and serving as a source of inspiration for how to cultivate an online community. Here, Meta’s Christina Theodoropoulou and Eoin Quirke (pictured) share the best practices that can be learnt from the Next Gen artists’ Instagram accounts...

Flowerovlove

Celebrate fandom authentically

Already hotly tipped in the music and fashion world, Flowerovlove is poised for superstardom in 2023. On Instagram, you’ll always find her celebrating her fans, whether that’s through showcasing fan art or their impeccable taste in fashion. We love how she seamlessly integrates Instagram content with in-real-life moments with her fans, like this Reel where she invited fans to write on her billboard and spent time chatting and filming content with them.

needanamebro

Show the authentic studio process

Your new favourite girl band who don’t even have a name yet. London-based Yssy, Amelia and Maddie are building huge buzz online. The band have taken fans along their journey on Instagram from day one, starting with sharing covers filmed at home and now giving fans a sneak peak into the studio recording process through relatable moments, allowing fans to really get to know each member of needanamebro.

Tinyumbrellas

Share your creativity

Tinyumbrellas is Leeds-based, Norfolk-born DT, whose lockdown experiments through their late teens have now developed into a fully-fledged artist project. DT’s creativity shines through their Instagram Reels, from a wholesome introduction to who they are, their amazing bedroom wall as a background to acoustic performances, and their thrifted outfit videos.

No Guidnce

Explore different acoustic spaces

No Guidnce, a four-piece R&B vocal group, are making waves with their exceptional harmonies and putting a modern twist on the classic ’90s sound. With a style that's perfectly tuned for 2023, they're quickly capturing the attention of music fans around the world. Their videos are a testament to their incredible vocals, showcasing their abilities in unique settings – the car park acoustics and the talent of No Guidnce cannot be denied!

SKYLAR

Use text overlay for lyrics

Describing her sound as “quintessentially British,” London singer-songwriter SKYLAR is paving her own way in music. SKYLAR's genuine approach to songwriting, storytelling and content creation has propelled her to millions of streams and fostered a loyal following on Instagram. Her videos showcase a unique signature style that focuses on what truly matters: incredible vocals and smart lyrics featured on her Reels as text overlay.

Bears In Trees

Re-introduce yourself

Bears in Trees are an English indie band from Croydon, South London. The band tend to reject genre labels, preferring to call themselves a 'dirtbag boyband’. Bears In Trees are consistently sharing Instagram content that is sure to make you smile, and we’ve loved how they take the time to reintroduce themselves, always in a witty way that helps people get to know the band. This is a really smart thing to do, particularly if you have recently gained new followers, and is also a shout-out to day one fans who are celebrating the journey with you.

Isaac Anderson

Share crowd interactions at live shows

Isaac Anderson is 2023’s answer to British indie rock and pop. He effortlessly takes his songs from ideas in his bedroom all the way through to sold-out venues across the UK and Europe, enticing thousands of fans across the world in the process. We love how Isaac shares moments interacting with the crowds at his shows. Through his Reels, fans can experience the excitement and energy of Isaac's shows firsthand and get to know him as a performer on a deeper level, like this one where he shares the context behind his song Get Me Out Alive!

RIKA

Share new facts about your music

RIKA is a 22-year-old singer/songwriter born and raised in London, and after the release of her explosive dance pop collaboration with Galantis, she is set to release an EP showcasing her best work yet. RIKA’s presence on Instagram is authentic and engaging, using Reels to reach new audiences as well as engage her existing community. We love RIKA’s recent Reel sharing facts about her new single, a perfect example of content that converts followers into fans.

TeeZandos

Collaborate

The East London rapper TeeZandos has quickly caught the attention of the music industry with her playful yet gritty lyricism and her dauntless attitude in a male-dominated scene. We loved to see her teaming up with rapper Cristale and Fumez the Engineer on her latest series of Reels. Collaboration is one of the best ways to reach new audiences and to surprise and delight existing fans. We’re excited to see where TeeZandos takes things next!

Here At last

Create relatable content

Five-piece band Here At Last, who despite being unsigned have already sold out multiple tours including Shepherd’s Bush Empire, have built huge buzz online. We love how the band uses their Instagram to not only showcase their talent but also to have a bit of fun. They consistently engage their fans through content that feels authentic and off the cuff. The relatability of this Reel is a perfect example – who hasn’t felt like they are in a music video from time to time?

Monty Keates

Share your personality

Monty Keates is an artist from the future, inspired by the past. Synergising nostalgic riffs with forward-thinking melodies, the result is Keates’ very own brand of hyper-rock. Monty’s personality driven content has set him up perfectly for his new music releases. Fans love to be a part of his journey and are not only following him to see moments such as dying his hair, but are also ready to embrace his latest Reel showing off his new music

Strandz

Involve fans in your creative process

South London rapper Strandz is breaking boundaries in UK rap with a sound inspired by the hip-hop of New York and making it uniquely his own. Strandz’s passion about his music and visuals is evident through his Instagram – from showcasing clips of his music videos and moments in the studio, through to asking fans their opinions via his Instagram stories (and even casting some of them for his latest music video!). We love his Reels where he calls out to fans and encourages them to share their creative take on songs he’s working on.