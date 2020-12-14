How rap and GRM Daily powered YouTube music video views in 2020

YouTube has revealed the Top 10 music videos viewed in the UK during 2020.

Based on views within the UK of official music videos, Life Is Good by Future (feat. Drake) came out on top. The collaboration has 1.36 billion global views.

6ix9ine’s Gooba is in second place, but there’s also a strong showing for UK rap in YouTube’s Top 10 for the UK in 2020 (up to November 15).

Rain by Aitch and AJ Tracey (feat. Tay Keith) is at No.4, along with I Dunno by Tion Wayne, Dutchavelli and Stormzy at No.6 and Only If You Knew by Dutchavelli at No.8. Both I Dunno and Only If You Knew were uploaded by GRM Daily, which underlines the importance of curation from key tastemakers.

Rain peaked at No.3 in the singles chart and has 621,141 sales, while I Dunno made No.7 (445,218 sales), according to the Official Charts Company. But Dutchavelli’s Only If You Knew was clearly a YouTube phenomenon: it peaked at No.95 on the singles chart (165,885 sales).

Joel Corry & MNEK were in fourth place in YouTube’s UK rundown with the million-selling No.1 single Head & Heart.

UK – YOUTUBE’S TOP MUSIC VIDEOS

1. Future - Life Is Good ft. Drake

2. 6ix9ine – Gooba

3. Aitch x AJ Tracey – Rain feat. Tay Keith

4. Joel Corry x MNEK – Head & Heart

5. DaBaby – Rockstar feat. Roddy Ricch

6. Tion Wayne x Dutchavelli x Stormzy – I Dunno

7. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

8. Dutchavelli – Only If You Knew

9. Eminem – Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD

10. Drake – Toosie Slide