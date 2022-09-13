How SeatlabNFT teamed with Lost Village for immersive NFT festival experience

Lost Village and SeatlabNFT partnered to deploy NFT technology at last month’s festival in Lincolnshire.

The NFT event ticketing start-up teamed with Lost Village to create an immersive NFT festival experience. Following the event, it’s been revealed that SeatlabNFT’s app was downloaded over 4,500 times across iOS and Android devices.

The Lost Village festival took place over four days between August 25 and 28. The 2022 edition featured a line-up including Bonobo, Jamie xx and Tom Misch.

For this year’s festival, attendees were invited to join The Lost Society 2022 by claiming an NFT membership card, delivered via the SeatlabNFT mobile app. Lost Society members received access to a three-dimensional, audiovisual immersive experience hidden within Lost Village.

The production was accessible to people who had downloaded the SeatlabNFT mobile app, created a new account, and claimed a Lost Society 2022 NFT membership card. The experience began in an abandoned arcade within Lost Village, where a hidden tunnel was revealed behind an old arcade machine, beckoning visitors inside.

Purchasing a ticket can be the start of a journey towards heightening engagement Ryan Kenny

Lost Society members received clues about the installation, where it was located, and how to access it in the build-up to the festival. The festival is set in a secluded woodland where people can explore an abandoned world encompassing dilapidated buildings, forgotten arcades, old junkyards, hidden gardens and a disused air base.

“We’re excited to bring this innovative technology to the UK’s festival scene and show people that ticketing can be much more than just a form of access control,” said SeatlabNFT CEO Ryan Kenny. “We wanted to demonstrate that the opportunity to connect with fans begins when they buy tickets rather than ends as it does with current marketing and sales channels. Purchasing a ticket can, and should, be the start of a journey towards heightening engagement.”

Kenny added: “This partnership is the first of many we have planned to demonstrate the different aspects of our platform. Alongside helping artists and event organisers regain control of the secondary ticketing market, our priority is improving the experience of attending events for fans. We couldn’t have asked for a better festival than Lost Village as our premier showcase.”